Ex-Chelsea star advises NFF on how to improve Nigerian football

Former England and Chelsea forward Eniola Aluko has outlined a path for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to rejuvenate the nation's football culture, emphasising the critical need for infrastructural development.

In recent years, Nigeria's national teams have struggled to replicate past glories, and their only recent achievement came at the AFCON competition.

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The Super Eagles, once a dominant force, have notably failed to qualify for the last two FIFA World Cups.

While the Super Falcons remain Africa's most successful women's team, Aluko believes they have not received the respect and support their achievements warrant.

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Aluko speaks on improving Nigerian football

Speaking in a recent interview, the Nigerian-born star, who now works in sports investment, drew a comparison between Nigeria and Brazil.

She noted that while Brazil's national team, a five-time World Cup winner, has not lifted the trophy since 2002, its domestic league remains a powerful entity.

Eni Aluko presenting for TNT | Imago

"I think when you look at leagues like Brazil’s, Brazil is on a similar path to Nigeria in economic terms," Aluko explained.

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"But Brazil have managed to create a league where the best talent leaves but then comes back towards the end of their career. Neymar is there. Thiago Silva is there."

Aluko, who also played for Juventus, argued that Nigeria could follow a similar model. According to Aluko, the solution lies in foundational investment.

"From a football perspective, there’s a lot of opportunity to invest in the infrastructure of sport," she stated.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.||IMAGO

"We were talking on the radio about the Nigerian league and the talent that is being produced, but that talent needs to be supported by infrastructure, right?"

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She elaborated on what this support entails: "It needs to be supported by good facilities, good pitches, good management, a pathway—all of these things that allow talent to really rise to the top."

Aluko believes that strengthening the domestic league would create a positive feedback loop, benefiting both the clubs and the national teams.