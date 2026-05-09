West Ham vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium in a massive game at both ends of the Premier League table.

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West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips

Under 2.5 goals

Arsenal to win

Both teams to score - No

West Ham vs Arsenal preview

Sunday’s action will conclude with a match that could have huge implications at both ends of the Premier League table.

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Arsenal are looking to strengthen their grip on top spot, holding a five-point cushion at the summit ahead of the weekend’s action, while West Ham will be hoping to move out of the relegation zone.

The Hammers' fate is officially out of their own hands after last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while the Gunners continue to dream the double dream.

Arsenal are looking to consolidate their place at the top of the tree and take full advantage of Manchester City dropping points at Everton as the title race took another twist.

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They have already equalled their club record for most wins in a single season (41 across all competitions), previously winning 41 in the 1970-71 campaign.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are fighting for their lives in the relegation battle, and they currently occupy the final spot in the drop zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are scrapping to stay in the league and will be hoping that Leeds United do them a favour when the Whites make the trip to north London to face Tottenham on Monday.

West Ham vs Arsenal head-to-head

West Ham have lost 38 Premier League games against Arsenal – they’ve only lost more often against Liverpool (39), while the Gunners have only beaten Everton more (40).

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That includes the reverse fixture, which Arsenal won 2-0 in October.

They’ve completed the Premier League double over the Hammers 12 times previously, with only Manchester United doing so more against an opponent (16 vs Villa, 14 vs Everton).

Arsenal have also won their last two away league games against West Ham, winning 6-0 in 2023-24 and 5-2 last season.

In English league history, only West Brom have scored 5+ goals in three consecutive away games against an opponent (vs Birmingham City between 1957 and 1960).

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West Ham vs Arsenal team forms

West Ham Premier League form: 🟧🟥🟩🟧🟩🟥

West Ham form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟩🟧🟩🟥

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟧🟥🟩🟧🟩🟩

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West Ham vs Arsenal team news

West Ham have a completely fit contingent, as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed on Friday that all of his players are available once again.

The hosting manager should therefore consider an alteration or two, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka for Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson for Pablo, but the core of the team should be retained.

Despite going 11 league games without scoring, captain Jarrod Bowen has provided eight assists in that time, as well as seven in his last six top-flight matches at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham United ahead!

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For Arsenal, there are hopes that right-back Jurrien Timber will return to play a part in the title run-in. The Dutchman has been out for an extended period with a groin issue.

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard was dealt another injury blow as he suffered a knee problem ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Fulham last week.

The rejuvenated Myles Lewis-Skelly has – for now – deposed Martin Zubimendi in the middle, while Viktor Gyokeres boasts nine goals from his last 12 Premier League appearances, more than any other player in that timeframe.

Gyokeres scores opening goal against Everton || imago

West Ham vs Arsenal possible starting lineup

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West Ham: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Wilson, Castellanos

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal showed that they could handle the pressure against Fulham and then against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

They were handed a further boost on Monday when Everton held Man City to a 3-3 draw, and now it is down to the north Londoners to make Pep Guardiola’s men pay.

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Conceding just one goal in their last four games, Arsenal have rediscovered their defensive steel at the perfect time and should shut out a Hammers side lacking a genuine central threat.