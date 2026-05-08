Scholes brands Arsenal 'boring' and claims title win would be forgettable

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has dismissed Arsenal as a "boring" team, suggesting that even a Premier League title victory would not secure them a place among the great champions of the past.

The former midfielder expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the Gunners' style of play and highlighted their underwhelming results against other top-tier clubs this season.

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Arsenal currently sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, though City have a game in hand.

Three more wins in the EPL would guarantee the North London club their first league title in 23 years.

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Scholes speaks on Arsenal winning the EPL

Scholes has claimed that Arsenal's Premier League title-winning season will go down as forgettable.

"I don't think they're the best champions we'll ever see. I don't think we'll talk about this team in years to come like great United teams," Scholes stated on the Stick to Football podcast.

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || Imago

"You don't always have to beat the top teams... but to be a great team, you've got to go and beat these teams. They won’t have beaten City, won’t have beaten Liverpool," he explained.

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"You can win in all different ways; I'm just trying to say they're not a team I'd turn on and watch all the time. We've seen David Raya and the centre-halves just playing and playing. It's been boring."

Arsenal players celebrating || Imago

Scholes' critique highlights Arsenal's poor performance in fixtures against the Premier League's top clubs.

The Gunners have struggled in their eight matches against the current top five, earning only eight points. This includes recording draws and losses against both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Arsenal made it through to the final of the Champions League after defeating Atletico Madrid and will face PSG.

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