Ronaldo mocks rival fans with conductor gesture following chant of Messi’s name

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a sarcastic response to taunts from rival supporters during a crucial Saudi Pro League match, mockingly playing the role of an orchestra conductor as they chanted Lionel Messi's name.

The moment came during a significant victory for his team, as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 4-2 to get back to winning ways after Al Qadsiah's defeat last weekend.

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Ronaldo contributed a goal, taking his career tally to 971 and surpassing 100 goals for Al-Nassr since joining the club in December 2022.

The win strengthens Al-Nassr's position at the top of the league table. They currently sit five points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal with only three matches left in the season.

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Ronaldo mocks fans

Ronaldo’s incident occurred during Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Shabab on Wednesday, where home fans attempted to provoke the superstar.

🗣️🎶 Al-Shabab fans chant '𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜, 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜' at Cristiano Ronaldo in yesterday's Saudi Pro League match. pic.twitter.com/UJUpBdy9eo — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 8, 2026

As chants of "Messi, Messi" echoed from the stands, Ronaldo turned to the crowd and began waving his arms theatrically, as if directing their chorus, as reported by the Sun.

The Portuguese legend appeared unfazed by the jeers, and his lighthearted reaction quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans praising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's composure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr || Imago

This is a familiar scene for Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, where opposition fans frequently use his rival's name to try and get under his skin.