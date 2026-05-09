Advertisement

Ronaldo mocks rival fans with conductor gesture following chant of Messi’s name

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:11 - 09 May 2026
Ronaldo mocks rival fans with conductor gesture
Cristiano Ronaldo offered a sarcastic response to taunts from rival supporters during a crucial Saudi Pro League match, mockingly playing the role of an orchestra conductor as they chanted Lionel Messi's name.
Advertisement

The moment came during a significant victory for his team, as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 4-2 to get back to winning ways after Al Qadsiah's defeat last weekend.

Advertisement

Ronaldo contributed a goal, taking his career tally to 971 and surpassing 100 goals for Al-Nassr since joining the club in December 2022.

The win strengthens Al-Nassr's position at the top of the league table. They currently sit five points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal with only three matches left in the season.

Advertisement

Ronaldo mocks fans

Ronaldo’s incident occurred during Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Shabab on Wednesday, where home fans attempted to provoke the superstar. 

As chants of "Messi, Messi" echoed from the stands, Ronaldo turned to the crowd and began waving his arms theatrically, as if directing their chorus, as reported by the Sun.

The Portuguese legend appeared unfazed by the jeers, and his lighthearted reaction quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans praising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's composure. 

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr || Imago

This is a familiar scene for Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, where opposition fans frequently use his rival's name to try and get under his skin.

In a previous encounter with Al-Shabab supporters in 2024, Ronaldo was banned and fined for making an obscene gesture in response to similar chants. This time, however, he opted for a more theatrical and playful retort.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Real Madrid to make Mourinho decision after El Clasico against Barcelona
Football
09.05.2026
Real Madrid to make Mourinho decision after El Clasico against Barcelona
36-year-old ex-Arsenal star Aubameyang suspended from Marseille squad over training centre prank
Football
09.05.2026
36-year-old ex-Arsenal star Aubameyang suspended from Marseille squad over training centre prank
Galatasaray make Osimhen decision amidst Barcelona, Real Madrid interest
Football
09.05.2026
Galatasaray make Osimhen decision amidst Barcelona, Real Madrid interest
Ex-Barcelona star turns down chance to link up with Osimhen
Football
09.05.2026
Ex-Barcelona star turns down chance to link up with Osimhen
West Ham vs Arsenal in Premier League action
Match Previews
09.05.2026
West Ham vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Ronaldo mocks rival fans with conductor gesture
Football
09.05.2026
Ronaldo mocks rival fans with conductor gesture following chant of Messi’s name