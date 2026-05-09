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Ex-Barcelona star turns down chance to link up with Osimhen

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:50 - 09 May 2026
The former LaLiga star with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid spoke about the opportunity to join Victor Osimhen
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Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan has firmly distanced himself from rumours linking him to the head coach position at Galatasaray.

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Despite his legendary status at the Turkish club, the current Shakhtar Donetsk manager insists his professional future lies in Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

Loyalty to the "Lions" from afar

The speculation regarding Turan’s return to Istanbul gained traction following his impressive work in Europe, leading to suggestions he could soon be managing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

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However, speaking after Shakhtar’s Conference League semi-final exit against Crystal Palace, Turan was quick to shut down the talk out of respect for the current coaching staff.

"I am a son of Galatasaray," Turan explained, but he emphasised that the club already possesses a historic leader in Okan Buruk.

He made it clear that "such a thought has never crossed our minds," as he remains a staunch supporter of the current regime rather than a candidate to replace it.

Arda Turan dedicated to the Shakhtar vision

Turan’s commitment to Shakhtar Donetsk remains unwavering, citing the significant opportunity the club gave him following his tenure at Eyupspor.

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He stressed that both his heart and mind are dedicated to the Ukrainian side, where he harbours major ambitions for the coming seasons.

"I love this club, I have big dreams about its future," he stated, vowing never to turn his back on the team that entrusted him with his current role.

While professional paths are often unpredictable, Turan’s immediate priority is building a legacy at Shakhtar rather than pursuing a high-profile reunion with Osimhen in the Süper Lig.

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