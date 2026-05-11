Yamal waves Palestinian flag at Barcelona rally

Barcelona's superstar Lamine Yamal championed the Palestinian cause at Barcelona's LALIGA trophy rally.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal took a bold political stance by waving a Palestinian flag during the club's official open-top bus parade celebrating their LALIGA title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Barcelona's decisive 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid, a result which helped them clinch the domestic crown, the 18-year-old utilised the massive public platform of the trophy tour to express his solidarity with Palestine.

By hoisting the Palestinian colours alongside his newly acquired domestic silverware, the teenager ensured that his political messaging was broadcast to millions of fans worldwide.

A growing activist voice

Advertisement

Advertisement

This gesture marks a significant escalation in Yamal’s willingness to leverage his immense footballing profile for socio-political activism.

The young Spain international, who has now amassed three league titles, is increasingly refusing to shy away from sensitive global issues.

Lamine raising Palestine’s flag 🇵🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/A6PnZxSyBS — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) May 11, 2026

His actions during the trophy parade follow a precedent of outspokenness; he previously drew international praise for fiercely condemning anti-Islamic chants directed at players during a Spanish national team friendly.

Advertisement

Advertisement