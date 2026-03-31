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Jordan vs Nigeria: Iwobi red card spoils friendly spirit as Super Eagles fail to beat Asian minnows
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was dismissed late on for violent conduct as Nigeria and Jordan played out an entertaining draw
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Despite only coming on as a substitute, Alex Iwobi is likely to dominate headlines after receiving a red card in Nigeria's 2-2 draw with Jordan.
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Goals from Moses Simon, scoring for the second game in a row, and Emmanuel Fernandez, making his first start for the Super Eagles, put Nigeria 2-1 up before a late Mohammad Al Daoud goal ensured both sides ended the game level.
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