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Jordan vs Nigeria: Iwobi red card spoils friendly spirit as Super Eagles fail to beat Asian minnows

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:26 - 31 March 2026
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was dismissed late on for violent conduct as Nigeria and Jordan played out an entertaining draw
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Despite only coming on as a substitute, Alex Iwobi is likely to dominate headlines after receiving a red card in Nigeria's 2-2 draw with Jordan.

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Goals from Moses Simon, scoring for the second game in a row, and Emmanuel Fernandez, making his first start for the Super Eagles, put Nigeria 2-1 up before a late Mohammad Al Daoud goal ensured both sides ended the game level.

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