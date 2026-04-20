Real Madrid vs Alaves preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Real Madrid seek to bounce back from their Champions League quarter-final exit as they return to La Liga to take on Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Real Madrid vs Alaves betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Real Madrid to win

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

Real Madrid vs Alaves preview

Real Madrid are in uncharted territory. It’s been a month since they last won in any competition.

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Los Blancos head into the midweek fixture on the back of a four-game winless run that leaves them on the verge of finishing the season without any silverware.

That poor run of results includes a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca and a 1-1 draw with Girona in La Liga, leaving them nine points away from Barcelona with seven games left to play, including El Clásico on May 10.

The Champions League had represented Real’s last realistic route ⁠to a trophy, and they produced one of their best performances of an underwhelming season in Munich, establishing a 3-2 lead to level the tie on aggregate, only for Eduardo Camavinga's 86th-minute red card to swing the momentum in Bayern's favour.

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Alaves, meanwhile, have been an entertaining team to watch since Quique Sanchez Flores took over the reins at the start of March. However, they are just a point above 18th-placed Elche in the relegation zone.

The Basque side conceded late in a defeat to Valencia and a draw against Villarreal, before they fought back from three goals down to pull off a stunning 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo.

With Real Madrid reeling from their Champions League disappointment, El Glorioso may view Tuesday's game as a real opportunity to clinch their first head-to-head victory since winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu in November 2020.

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Real Madrid vs Alaves head-to-head

Real Madrid are attempting to record a ninth consecutive head-to-head win against Alaves, a winning run they continued with a 2-1 success in December's trip to Mendizorroza.

Alaves last beat Los Blancos in November 2020 when they grabbed a shock 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

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Real Madrid vs Alaves team forms

Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟥🟧

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟧🟥

Alaves La Liga form: 🟥🟥🟧🟩🟧🟧

Real Madrid vs Alaves team news

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Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been ruled out of the fixture after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis. Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of March.

Goalkeeper Andrey Lunin will continue to deputise in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who has missed the last five games with a thigh injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni will return to the midfield after being banned for the second leg defeat against Bayern Munich, while Alvaro Carreras is an option to play at left-back.

Alaves have no fresh injury concerns, although they remain without the services of Carlos Benavidez due to injury.

Abde Rebbach is set to serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw with Real Sociedad.

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Real Madrid vs Alaves possible starting lineup

Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Alaves: Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Yusi; Ibanez, Blanco, Guridi; Martinez, Boye

Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction

Real Madrid may be resigned to defeat in the title race, but they will still want to produce a positive response to a poor run of form.

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Hence, we think the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior could enjoy themselves against an Alaves team that has been vulnerable defensively in recent times.