‘I take responsibility for my part’ - Camavinga issues public apology to fans after costly red card

Eduardo Camavinga has issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans after his dismissal proved costly in the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League following a chaotic 4-3 second-leg loss at the Allianz Arena, resulting in a 6-4 aggregate defeat.

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Camavinga's difficult evening culminated in a red card during the final stages, leaving his team with ten men at a critical juncture.

Bayern Munich immediately seized their numerical advantage, with late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise securing their spot in the semi-finals.

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Camavinga apologies

The Spanish press was quick to criticise Camavinga's lack of discipline, highlighting how the sending-off shattered Madrid's defensive structure when they needed it most.

However, the French midfielder took full responsibility for the red card, which became a turning point in a dramatic night in Munich.

Camavinga sent off against Bayern Munich || Imago

Following the match, Camavinga addressed the incident on his social media, accepting blame for the outcome. In a post on Instagram, the France international expressed his regret.

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"I take responsibility for my part. I want to apologise to my team and all Madridistas. Thank you for your support. Hala Madrid, always."

Camavinga's apology || IG

With their European campaign over, Los Blancos must now shift their focus back to domestic competition.