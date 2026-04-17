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‘I take responsibility for my part’ - Camavinga issues public apology to fans after costly red card

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:02 - 17 April 2026
Camavinga issues public apology
Eduardo Camavinga has issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans after his dismissal proved costly in the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.
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Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League following a chaotic 4-3 second-leg loss at the Allianz Arena, resulting in a 6-4 aggregate defeat. 

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Camavinga's difficult evening culminated in a red card during the final stages, leaving his team with ten men at a critical juncture.

Bayern Munich immediately seized their numerical advantage, with late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise securing their spot in the semi-finals. 

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Camavinga apologies

The Spanish press was quick to criticise Camavinga's lack of discipline, highlighting how the sending-off shattered Madrid's defensive structure when they needed it most.

However, the French midfielder took full responsibility for the red card, which became a turning point in a dramatic night in Munich.

Camavinga sent off against Bayern Munich || Imago
Camavinga sent off against Bayern Munich || Imago

Following the match, Camavinga addressed the incident on his social media, accepting blame for the outcome. In a post on Instagram, the France international expressed his regret.

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"I take responsibility for my part. I want to apologise to my team and all Madridistas. Thank you for your support. Hala Madrid, always."

Camavinga's apology || IG
Camavinga's apology || IG

With their European campaign over, Los Blancos must now shift their focus back to domestic competition. 

They currently sit second in La Liga, nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona. Camavinga will be eager to make amends as Madrid prepare to face Alavés on Tuesday in their bid to close the gap on their rivals.

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‘I take responsibility for my part’ - Camavinga issues public apology to fans after costly red card