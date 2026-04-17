‘It is stupidity’ - Ex-Real Madrid star slams players for their reaction following UCL exit

Former Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder has fiercely criticised the club's players for their reaction to their dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid's European campaign ended abruptly after Camavinga received a second yellow card for time-wasting in the closing moments of the match.

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The French midfielder, who had been on the field for only 25 minutes, left his team exposed, leading to late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise that sealed a 6-4 aggregate victory for Bayern.

Following the final whistle, Madrid players and staff surrounded referee Slavko Vincic to protest the dismissal, a reaction Sneijder found misplaced.

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Sneijder blasts lack of discipline

The Dutch star condemned the squad for confronting the referee instead of holding Eduardo Camavinga responsible for his "stupid" red card in the quarter-final second leg.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, the former Netherlands international voiced his astonishment at Camavinga's lack of professionalism in such a crucial game.

Wesley Sneijder || Imago

He argued that the blame for the defeat rested squarely on the player's poor judgement, not the officiating.

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"This should not happen at this level. It is stupidity," Sneijder stated. "We were all expecting extra time; you could feel it from both teams. It is incomprehensible that he does this while already having a yellow card in his pocket."

"There is something I don't understand at all: that they are angry with the referee when what they should be doing is going into the dressing room and speaking with Camavinga, not the official."

Camavinga sent off against Bayern Munich || Imago

This marks the second consecutive season that the record European champions have been knocked out at the Champions League quarter-final stage, a significant drop-off from their usual high standards.

In the last two seasons alone, the club has failed to reach the semi-finals as often as it did in the previous 14 campaigns combined (from 2010-11 to 2023-24), raising questions after a decade of dominance.

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