‘It feels really good’ – Toni Payne reacts after scoring first Super Falcons goal in 5 years

Toni Payne is delighted to end a five-year goal drought as Super Falcons defeat Senegal.

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has expressed her delight after ending a lengthy goal drought for Nigeria in the team's 2-1 international friendly victory over Senegal on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The talented midfielder found the back of the net for the first time in almost five years as the ten-time African champions secured an encouraging win at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Payne's strike came after veteran forward Asisat Oshoala had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, helping Nigeria establish a commanding lead before halftime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Payne thrilled to score again

After the match, Payne admitted that scoring for the national team again was a special moment, particularly because it happened in front of home supporters.

The midfielder revealed her excitement at finally breaking her long wait for a goal in Super Falcons colours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm happy to score for the Falcons after almost five years, so it's just really good to do it here in Nigeria," Payne said during her post-match media interaction.

Second goal for the Super Falcons!!!



Toni Payne fires a low drive past the keeper



Nigeria 2-0 Senegal#54footballx pic.twitter.com/0rxoPVtujG — Official54fx (@54footballx) June 5, 2026

The friendly match against Senegal forms part of Nigeria's build-up to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be hosted by Morocco.

Nigeria and Senegal are scheduled to meet again in a second friendly fixture on Monday at the same venue in Ikenne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As defending champions, the Super Falcons have been drawn into a challenging Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

The competition is expected to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament, with several African nations investing heavily in women's football.

Beyond continental glory, the tournament also carries added significance as it serves as Africa's qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.