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'It’s Real Madrid' – Neuer sends a warning ahead of UCL clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:35 - 15 April 2026
Manuel Neuer has urged Bayern Munich to stay cautious against Real Madrid despite a first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final tie.
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Manuel Neuer has cautioned Bayern Munich against complacency ahead of their decisive Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

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Bayern Munich legend tips Kompany’s team to win the UCL

The German giants head into the second leg at the Allianz Arena with a narrow 2-1 advantage, but Neuer insists the tie remains wide open.

What Neuer said

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Neuer stressed that Bayern’s slim lead offers little margin for error against a team of Real Madrid’s pedigree.

He said, “The only advantage is that we have a one-goal lead, but it’s Real Madrid, a very tough challenge. We’re lucky to be playing the second leg at home, and we’re counting on the fans.”

The experienced goalkeeper made it clear that Bayern must remain fully focused to avoid any surprises.

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Despite confidence in Bayern’s preparation, Neuer acknowledged the Spanish side’s history of dramatic comebacks in Europe.

He added, “We’re very motivated and ready. It’s a good situation, but we have to be careful, because we’ve seen in the past how Real Madrid can win.”

Neuer also highlighted Real Madrid’s dominance in the competition, while stressing the importance of staying grounded.

He added, “We know about their track record in this competition, but when you’re a professional, you live in the moment. And now we’re playing against this Real Madrid.”

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Despite the caution, Neuer remains optimistic about Bayern’s chances, especially with the backing of their home supporters.

“A team that, if they have a good day, can beat anyone. But so can we. We beat them at the Bernabéu, in fact. It’s an advantage to play at the Allianz Arena,” he said.

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