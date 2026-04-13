‘He should be wearing the Nigerian jersey' - Super Eagles legend claims he gets angry seeing Olise play for France

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has voiced his frustration over Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise's choice to play for the French national team over Nigeria.

Olise, who was born in England, was eligible to represent four countries: Nigeria through his father, Algeria through his mother, and France, where he ultimately committed his international future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite concerted efforts from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to recruit him, Olise remained dedicated to France.

The winger has been one of the best players in the world this season, and he is on the verge of breaking Lionel Messi’s assist record in a single season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Oliseh said

Speaking on his podcast, Global Football Insights with Oliseh, the former Nigeria captain expressed his disappointment.

"When I see Olise play, he gets me so angry," Oliseh stated. "I'm just saying this guy should not be wearing the French national team jersey; he should be wearing the green-white-green of Nigeria."

Oliseh also clarified a common misconception due to their shared surname. "This is why our people are funny.

Sunday Oliseh

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some even sent messages asking why I sabotaged us—'Your son went to play for France.' He's not my son, and his own Olise does not even have an 'h' at the end of it."

Despite his frustration with Olise's international allegiance, Oliseh was full of praise for the winger's talent, admitting his opinion of the player has evolved.

"And he's so good. I have a confession to make. When he was doing great at Crystal Palace, I was saying to myself, 'This guy is good, but maybe he's missing something'," he confessed.

Michael Olise || Imago

"But when I see him now at Bayern, I say to myself, 'This guy one day might also contest for the Ballon d'Or because he is so good'."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oliseh added, "Now you are seeing defenders feeling helpless against him; they even foul him and insult him to provoke him, and he's a quiet person."