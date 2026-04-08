‘We have world-class dominance’ - Osimhen, Lookman and Adams hailed by Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh has praised the formidable attacking trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams, describing them as a "joy to watch" as they dismantle European defences.

The three forwards have been in sensational form for their clubs. Since the start of the 2025–2026 season, Osimhen has scored 28 goals for Galatasaray, Adams has scored 12 for Sevilla, and Lookman has scored 11 for Atletico Madrid, bringing their total to 51 goals.

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Despite this individual brilliance, Oliseh highlighted a troubling paradox within the Nigerian national team.

While the Super Eagles enjoyed a strong showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, their failure to qualify for consecutive World Cups remains a significant concern, especially given the world-class talent at their disposal.

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Oliseh speaks on attacking trio

Speaking on his show, Global Football Insights With Oliseh, the two-time World Cup participant stressed the importance of a balanced perspective.

Sunday Oliseh || Imago

"Let's look at the facts. We have world-class dominance right now from Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Ademola Lookman," Oliseh stated.

Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.

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"It's a joy to watch these guys perform. These guys are dismantling European defences. They are our fuel at the moment, but even the best fuel is useless if the engine is broken."

Osimhen celebrates for Galatasaray || Imago

Oliseh cautioned that while the current attackers are excelling, the Super Eagles face significant hurdles on the road to the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

Akor Adams || Imago

He urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to begin long-term planning, warning that many players from the current squad may not be available for the next tournament.

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