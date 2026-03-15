'One more year' — Man United fans beg Casemiro to stay after announcing exit

Manchester United's match-going fans urge Casemiro to continue amid his stellar form.

Following Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, fans loudly chanted, "One more year, Casemiro," urging the former Real Madrid star to stay amid his impending summer exit.

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Casemiro’s announcement

The 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder officially announced he will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, concluding a four-year stint.

Casemiro said, “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.”

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He added, “It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Casemiro’s resurgence

The Old Trafford faithful's heartfelt plea for him to stay was sparked by his recent commanding performances, the most recent of which came earlier today against Aston Villa, during which he scored in the 53rd minute by perfectly timing a near-post run to glance home a header from a Bruno Fernandes corner.

Casemiro's triumphant farewell tour is the continuation of a remarkable resurgence following a highly scrutinised sophomore slump. After a passable debut campaign, his form plummeted the following year.

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❤️🇧🇷 Manchester United fans: “One more year, one more year, Casemiro!” 🎶



The Brazilian had announced in January his decision to leave #MUFC in June. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/X3LwsaO2Eq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2026

However, Casemiro successfully resurrected his game this campaign, becoming an essential tactical anchor during Ruben Amorim's tenure and continuing to excel under current interim manager Michael Carrick.