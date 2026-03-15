Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
'One more year' — Man United fans beg Casemiro to stay after announcing exit
Following Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, fans loudly chanted, "One more year, Casemiro," urging the former Real Madrid star to stay amid his impending summer exit.
Casemiro’s announcement
The 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder officially announced he will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, concluding a four-year stint.
Casemiro said, “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.”
He added, “It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”
Casemiro’s resurgence
The Old Trafford faithful's heartfelt plea for him to stay was sparked by his recent commanding performances, the most recent of which came earlier today against Aston Villa, during which he scored in the 53rd minute by perfectly timing a near-post run to glance home a header from a Bruno Fernandes corner.
Casemiro's triumphant farewell tour is the continuation of a remarkable resurgence following a highly scrutinised sophomore slump. After a passable debut campaign, his form plummeted the following year.
❤️🇧🇷 Manchester United fans: “One more year, one more year, Casemiro!” 🎶— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2026
The Brazilian had announced in January his decision to leave #MUFC in June. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/X3LwsaO2Eq
However, Casemiro successfully resurrected his game this campaign, becoming an essential tactical anchor during Ruben Amorim's tenure and continuing to excel under current interim manager Michael Carrick.
Beyond his ball-winning duties, the Brazilian has been a revelation on set pieces. He has scored an exceptional seven Premier League goals so far this sea