Advertisement

'One more year' — Man United fans beg Casemiro to stay after announcing exit

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:39 - 15 March 2026
Manchester United's match-going fans urge Casemiro to continue amid his stellar form.
Advertisement

Following Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, fans loudly chanted, "One more year, Casemiro," urging the former Real Madrid star to stay amid his impending summer exit.

Advertisement

Casemiro’s announcement 

The 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder officially announced he will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, concluding a four-year stint. 

Casemiro said, “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.”

Advertisement

He added, “It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Casemiro’s resurgence

The Old Trafford faithful's heartfelt plea for him to stay was sparked by his recent commanding performances, the most recent of which came earlier today against Aston Villa, during which he scored in the 53rd minute by perfectly timing a near-post run to glance home a header from a Bruno Fernandes corner.

Casemiro's triumphant farewell tour is the continuation of a remarkable resurgence following a highly scrutinised sophomore slump. After a passable debut campaign, his form plummeted the following year. 

Advertisement

However, Casemiro successfully resurrected his game this campaign, becoming an essential tactical anchor during Ruben Amorim's tenure and continuing to excel under current interim manager Michael Carrick. 

Beyond his ball-winning duties, the Brazilian has been a revelation on set pieces. He has scored an exceptional seven Premier League goals so far this sea

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
That is our mindset — Raphinha sends warning to Newcastle with 'special' hat-trick
Football
15.03.2026
That is our mindset — Raphinha sends warning to Newcastle with 'special' hat-trick
Calvin Bassey dreams of breaking Fulham's 14-year jinx
Football
15.03.2026
Calvin Bassey dreams of breaking Fulham's 14-year jinx
He has given us many big moments — Carrick hails Fernandes after win over Villa
Premier League
15.03.2026
He has given us many big moments — Carrick hails Fernandes after win over Villa
'One more year' — Man United fans beg Casemiro to stay after announcing exit
Football
15.03.2026
'One more year' — Man United fans beg Casemiro to stay after announcing exit
Top Betting Payment Methods in Nigeria
Betting Tips
15.03.2026
Top Betting Payment Methods in Nigeria
How Heineken Turned Two Football Fans to Friends at the UCL Round of 16 Watch Parties
Football
15.03.2026
How Heineken Turned Two Football Fans to Friends at the UCL Round of 16 Watch Parties