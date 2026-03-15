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Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Fernandes stars as Red Devils punish Villans to tighten grip on 3rd spot
A big three points at Old Trafford ✅— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2026
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Carricks Red Devils bounce back with fine win
After a lackluster defeat at St. James’ Park, Manchester United reclaimed their momentum with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
After a frustrating first half defined by missed chances from Amad Diallo and a wayward strike by Diogo Dalot, the game ignited after the break.
Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, expertly heading home a Bruno Fernandes delivery. Villa responded quickly through Ross Barkley, who capitalised on defensive lapse to equalize.
However, the hosts regained control when Fernandes, notching a record-breaking 16th league assist, played in Matheus Cunha for a composed finish.
Substitute Benjamin Šeško sealed the win late on with a deflected strike, moving United three points clear of their rivals.
While United celebrate a crucial three points, Villa must now pivot to their midweek Europa League clash against Lille.