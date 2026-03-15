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Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Fernandes stars as Red Devils punish Villans to tighten grip on 3rd spot

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:03 - 15 March 2026
Bruno Fernandes was at his creative best as Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford.
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Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Carricks Red Devils bounce back with fine win

After a lackluster defeat at St. James’ Park, Manchester United reclaimed their momentum with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

After a frustrating first half defined by missed chances from Amad Diallo and a wayward strike by Diogo Dalot, the game ignited after the break.

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Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, expertly heading home a Bruno Fernandes delivery. Villa responded quickly through Ross Barkley, who capitalised on defensive lapse to equalize.

However, the hosts regained control when Fernandes, notching a record-breaking 16th league assist, played in Matheus Cunha for a composed finish.

Substitute Benjamin Šeško sealed the win late on with a deflected strike, moving United three points clear of their rivals.

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While United celebrate a crucial three points, Villa must now pivot to their midweek Europa League clash against Lille.

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