Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Fernandes stars as Red Devils punish Villans to tighten grip on 3rd spot

Bruno Fernandes was at his creative best as Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A big three points at Old Trafford ✅ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2026

Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Carricks Red Devils bounce back with fine win

After a lackluster defeat at St. James’ Park, Manchester United reclaimed their momentum with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

After a frustrating first half defined by missed chances from Amad Diallo and a wayward strike by Diogo Dalot, the game ignited after the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, expertly heading home a Bruno Fernandes delivery. Villa responded quickly through Ross Barkley, who capitalised on defensive lapse to equalize.

However, the hosts regained control when Fernandes, notching a record-breaking 16th league assist, played in Matheus Cunha for a composed finish.

Substitute Benjamin Šeško sealed the win late on with a deflected strike, moving United three points clear of their rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement