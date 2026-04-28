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Man United star endorses Carrick to continue as coach at Old Trafford

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:37 - 28 April 2026
Harry Maguire praises interim boss Michael Carrick’s impact at Manchester United and backs him for the permanent job as the club.
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Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has praised the transformative impact of interim manager Michael Carrick, suggesting he would support his appointment permanently as the club closes in on a return to the UEFA Champions League.

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Harry Maguire | IMAGO
Harry Maguire | IMAGO

Carrick assumed temporary control following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January, at a time when United’s form had sharply declined. The club had exited both domestic cup competitions and slipped down the Premier League table.

However, under Carrick’s leadership, performances and results have improved significantly, putting United on the brink of securing Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2023–24 season.

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What Maguire said

Following a United 2-1 victory over Brentford, Maguire highlighted the renewed belief within the squad.

“I think obviously the results help the feeling of confidence about Michael Carrick massively,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

He added, “We had two tough fixtures when Michael first came in, Arsenal and Manchester City, and we managed to get six points.”

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The England international credited unity and confidence as key factors behind the resurgence.

“Everyone’s believed in it, and we’ve gathered together. We’ve got the confidence. We know that we can score goals from anywhere. There’s still improvement needed, especially in how we work as a defensive unit, but we’re progressing,” he said.

Maguire also contrasted the team’s current momentum with their struggles earlier in the season under Amorim.

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“The results speak for themselves since the manager has come in and the formation has changed. Before, games were 50/50, but we often ended up losing. Now it feels like the opposite, we’re stronger defensively and more clinical going forward,” he added.

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