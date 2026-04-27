Blow for Arsenal: Lookman returns to Atletico training ahead of UCL clash

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been spotted in training for Atletico Madrid ahead of their UCL semi-final clash against Arsenal

Atletico Madrid received a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal, as Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has returned to full training.

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Lookman scores for Atletico Madrid || Imago

The Super Eagles forward had been sidelined with an adductor injury sustained during the Copa del Rey final, forcing him to miss La Liga fixtures against Elche and Athletic Club.

🔴⚪️ Simeone sólo tiene dos lesionados ahora mismo, Giménez y Barrios.



🇳🇬🇸🇰 Recupera a Lookman y Hancko.



👥️ Los titulares ante el @AthleticClub, trabajo alternativo. pic.twitter.com/BuR7qgSQoA — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) April 27, 2026

However, fresh training footage released by the club shows Lookman back with the squad, participating in both recovery drills and group sessions, an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday’s first leg.

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Timely boost for Simeone

Since joining Atletico from Atalanta in January 2026, Lookman has made a strong impact at the Metropolitano.

Lookman has starred for the Spanish club since he arrived from Atalanta, making the left-midfield berth in Simeone’s 4-4-2 system his own.

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The Nigerian forward has already contributed key goals and assists, including a crucial strike in Atletico’s quarter-final victory over Barcelona.

His potential availability will be a major advantage for Simeone, who is looking to guide Atletico to their first Champions League final since 2016.