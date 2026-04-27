Blow for Arsenal: Lookman returns to Atletico training ahead of UCL clash
Atletico Madrid received a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal, as Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has returned to full training.
The Super Eagles forward had been sidelined with an adductor injury sustained during the Copa del Rey final, forcing him to miss La Liga fixtures against Elche and Athletic Club.
🔴⚪️ Simeone sólo tiene dos lesionados ahora mismo, Giménez y Barrios.— Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) April 27, 2026
🇳🇬🇸🇰 Recupera a Lookman y Hancko.
👥️ Los titulares ante el @AthleticClub, trabajo alternativo. pic.twitter.com/BuR7qgSQoA
However, fresh training footage released by the club shows Lookman back with the squad, participating in both recovery drills and group sessions, an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday’s first leg.
Timely boost for Simeone
Since joining Atletico from Atalanta in January 2026, Lookman has made a strong impact at the Metropolitano.
Lookman has starred for the Spanish club since he arrived from Atalanta, making the left-midfield berth in Simeone’s 4-4-2 system his own.
The Nigerian forward has already contributed key goals and assists, including a crucial strike in Atletico’s quarter-final victory over Barcelona.
His potential availability will be a major advantage for Simeone, who is looking to guide Atletico to their first Champions League final since 2016.
Atletico will host the first leg on Wednesday at the Metropolitano Stadium, before traveling to London for the decisive return leg at the Emirates Stadium on May 5.