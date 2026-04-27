PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips: Reigning Champions Host Tournament Favorites In Epic Champions League Battle

France and Germany's standout teams clash in the first semi-final of the week, as reigning European champions PSG take on newly crowned Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

Both teams are used to mouth-watering ties, having progressed past Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively in the last eight, and this one can be added to the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 38 goals each in the competition this season – the most of any clubs – it is hard not to get excited about this opener in the French capital.

To reach a second consecutive final, PSG must overcome the side that has given them the most trouble in recent seasons.

Bayern's 2-1 victory on Matchday 4 made it five straight wins for the German champions against the Champions League holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A victory here would mark Paris Saint-Germain’s 100th win in the competition. However, doing so against arguably Europe’s most in-form team is a difficult challenge.

We expect a closely contested draw, with the decisive fixture taking place at the Allianz Arena next week.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Second half both teams to score 2.35 High Value bet Over 3.5 goals 1.96 High Player prop Harry Kane anytime goalscorer 2.10 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Second half both teams to score

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern Munich trailed Mainz 3-0 at half-time in their last away fixture. They ultimately won 4-3, demonstrating squad depth and attacking quality in the closing stages.

PSG have kept six clean sheets in their last eight competitive outings. However, a repeat of their last Paris meeting is plausible against the German champions. Bayern have gone seven of their last 10 competitive matches without a clean sheet.

In the league phase, Bayern secured a 2-1 victory in round four here at Parc des Princes. Luis Diaz bagged a first-half brace, and Joao Neves scored a late consolation goal.

This time, more is at stake. Both teams are poised to score after the interval, setting up a highly competitive second leg in Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 3.5 goals

Both PSG and Bayern Munich are unstoppable going forward.

PSG have won their last four Champions League games by two or more goals against Chelsea and Liverpool. They have also scored over two goals in a joint-record eight consecutive knockout matches.

Bayern frequently find the net, as their matches are usually filled with world-class strikes. There have been over 2.5 total goals in their last seven away Champions League games. At the same time, 11 of Bayern’s 12 UCL matches this campaign featured over 2.5 total goals.

While none of PSG’s last five competitive games have crossed the 3.5 mark, the quality of their next opponents is significant. Bayern have scored four or more in six of their last 10 fixtures, including the famous 4-3 win over Real Madrid last round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Kane to score anytime

Harry Kane has recorded 12 goals in the 2025/26 Champions League, representing his career-best tally and already one more than he managed in the 2024/25 campaign.

His first-half equaliser in the 4-3 win over Real Madrid marked five successive UCL matches with a goal. He now ranks alongside Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard from the 2007/08 campaign as the only other English player to achieve this record.

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

Kane’s 12 goals are the most by an English player in a single edition of the tournament. He now has eight goals and one assist across seven consecutive appearances for Bayern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward is experiencing an exceptional period of form. The Parisian defence will struggle against arguably the most effective striker in world football. There is value in backing him to score against PSG.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: (4-3-3)

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Team News – PSG

PSG's second-leg win over Liverpool appeared to come at a major cost, as Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes were both withdrawn through injury at Anfield.

However, the pair made the squad against Angers and are expected to be available on Tuesday too.

Fabian Ruiz recently returned to action after a two-month absence with a knee problem, and the Spaniard is on course to start Tuesday's mammoth contest after coming through 45 minutes against Angers unscathed

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG will also have Vitinha available to them after the Portuguese recovered from a heel injury.

Team News – Bayern Munich

Bayern's biggest absentee on Tuesday will be on the touchline rather than the turf, as Kompany picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in the second-leg win over Real Madrid and is now set to serve a one-game suspension.

Injury-wise, Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof (muscle) and Sven Ulreich (muscle) are out of contention.

However, teenage sensation Lennart Karl is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn thigh muscle and has not been ruled out just yet.

Advertisement