They are favourites – Ancelotti names Champions League winner
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to retain the UEFA Champions League title, effectively overlooking Arsenal despite their impressive run to the semi-finals.
PSG head into the semi-finals after a commanding performance against Liverpool, dispatching the Premier League side 4-0 on aggregate.
They are now set to face Bayern Munich in what promises to be a blockbuster semi-final clash.
On the other side of the draw, Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid as they aim to reach the final.
Speaking in an interview with Il Giornale, the experienced tactician highlighted PSG’s strength and momentum as key reasons behind his prediction.
What Ancellotti said
Ancelotti praised the quality and excitement of this season’s competition, but made it clear where his confidence lies.
He said, “I’ve seen some amazing high-scoring games, which were exciting for the fans. The Champions League is a tournament that doesn’t always favour the top teams, but it’s still a competition where teams can improve and grow.”
With PSG chasing back-to-back titles and Arsenal aiming to defy expectations, the semi-finals are expected to produce more drama.
The semi-final fixtures will take place in the coming weeks, with the final scheduled for late May or early June 2026.