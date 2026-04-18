‘It's a fiasco’ - Arsenal legend accuses Mbappe of filling Madrid dressing room with selfishness

Following Real Madrid's Champions League exit against Bayern Munich, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit launched a scathing attack on Kylian Mbappé.

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The thrilling second leg at the Allianz Arena saw Real concede two late goals after Eduardo Camavinga was sent off.

This disappointing result marked the fourth consecutive poor performance for Real Madrid since Mbappé returned to the starting line-up earlier this month following a minor knee injury.

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Petit hits out at Mbappe

Working as a pundit for French broadcaster RMC, Petit accused Mbappé of "filling the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness".

“It's not solely Mbappe's fault,” said Petit. “But his arrival filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness. It's a fiasco.”

Emmanuel Petit || Imago

Since Kylian Mbappé left in 2024, European champions Paris Saint-Germain have continuously improved, a point also emphasised by Petit.

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“The timing really works against him,” said Petit of his countryman. “Since PSG have been playing like a team, they have been phenomenal. They are all united, like the fingers of a hand.”

Petit's criticism of Mbappé is not new; previously, he deemed Mbappé an "attention-seeker" and, following Les Bleus' semi-final loss to Spain at Euro 2024, stated that the player was "unworthy of captaining France".

Kylian Mbappe || Imago

However, Petit admitted that Real's defeat to Bayern was more significantly influenced by Camavinga's sending off.

“If anyone needs to be blamed, it's Camavinga,” he added. “His foul was catastrophic. At that point in the game, the red card was very harsh, but unfortunately, the referee was simply applying the rules. Real always hide behind the referee's performance.”

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Real Madrid's elimination from the European competition sparked outrage among their players, who confronted the referee, Vincic, aggressively after the final whistle.