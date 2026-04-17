French journalist snubs Okocha, Ronaldinho, Mbappe, names surprise player as PSG's greatest ever

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha did not do enough to be considered Paris Saint-Germain's greatest-ever player

A French journalist has sparked debate by naming a surprising choice as the greatest player in Paris Saint-Germain history, overlooking a host of global icons who have worn the famous shirt.

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The verdict places club captain Marquinhos above stars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Ronaldinho, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Edinson Cavani.

Marquinhos crowned PSG’s greatest ever ahead of legends

Speaking in an interview with L’Équipe via Planète PSG, pundit Yoann Riou made his case for Marquinhos as PSG’s greatest ever player. He explained that his judgement was shaped not just by trophies or talent, but by the defender’s long journey at the club.

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“My opinion on Marquinhos? Above all, it’s about the journey he has taken so many defeats, so many disasters... I would love to read a long, multi-page interview about how he personally digested all of that,” Riou said.

He went even further in his assessment, adding: “At one point, he even represented failure at PSG. Today, he is by far the greatest player in the history of this club, which is, after all, a legendary club.”

A record-breaking leader in PSG history

Since arriving in July 2013, Marquinhos has become the most capped player in PSG history, making 517 appearances and scoring 43 goals.

His longevity, consistency, and leadership have made him a defining figure in the club’s recent history, helping PSG dominate domestically while also finally achieving European success.

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