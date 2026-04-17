Advertisement

French journalist snubs Okocha, Ronaldinho, Mbappe, names surprise player as PSG's greatest ever

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:29 - 17 April 2026
Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho at Paris Saint-Germain
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha did not do enough to be considered Paris Saint-Germain's greatest-ever player
Advertisement

A French journalist has sparked debate by naming a surprising choice as the greatest player in Paris Saint-Germain history, overlooking a host of global icons who have worn the famous shirt.

Advertisement

The verdict places club captain Marquinhos above stars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Ronaldinho, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Edinson Cavani.

Marquinhos crowned PSG’s greatest ever ahead of legends

Speaking in an interview with L’Équipe via Planète PSG, pundit Yoann Riou made his case for Marquinhos as PSG’s greatest ever player. He explained that his judgement was shaped not just by trophies or talent, but by the defender’s long journey at the club.

Advertisement

“My opinion on Marquinhos? Above all, it’s about the journey he has taken so many defeats, so many disasters... I would love to read a long, multi-page interview about how he personally digested all of that,” Riou said.

He went even further in his assessment, adding: “At one point, he even represented failure at PSG. Today, he is by far the greatest player in the history of this club, which is, after all, a legendary club.”

A record-breaking leader in PSG history

Since arriving in July 2013, Marquinhos has become the most capped player in PSG history, making 517 appearances and scoring 43 goals.

His longevity, consistency, and leadership have made him a defining figure in the club’s recent history, helping PSG dominate domestically while also finally achieving European success.

Advertisement

While fans may debate the ranking given the presence of generational talents like Okocha, Ronaldinho, and Mbappé, Riou’s stance highlights the growing appreciation for loyalty and sustained impact at the highest level.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea vs Manchester United in Premier League action
Match Previews
17.04.2026
Chelsea vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Manchester United send Rashford warning to Barcelona
Football
17.04.2026
Manchester United send Rashford warning to Barcelona
Former Super Eagles Arsenal fan explains the problem of Arteta's team
Football
17.04.2026
Former Super Eagles Arsenal fan explains the problem of Arteta's team
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
17.04.2026
‘The aura is crazy’ — Super Eagles icon Iwobi settles Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate
Mbappe copies Yamal, takes new vow
Football
17.04.2026
Mbappe copies Yamal, takes new vow
Camavinga issues public apology
Football
17.04.2026
‘I take responsibility for my part’ - Camavinga issues public apology to fans after costly red card