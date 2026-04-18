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Cole Palmer breaks silence on transfer talk

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:23 - 18 April 2026
Cole Palmer has ruled out leaving Chelsea, insisting he remains committed despite transfer rumours linking him to Manchester United.
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Cole Palmer has firmly dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Chelsea, insisting he has no intention of leaving the club despite persistent rumours.

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What Palmer said

The England international, who has been linked with a return to Manchester and a potential switch to Manchester United has made his position clear, brushing off speculation about his future.

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He said, Everyone talks. When I see it I just laugh. I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for.”

The 23-year-old acknowledged his connection to Manchester but insisted it does not influence his career decisions.

“Obviously Manchester is my home, but when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.”

Despite Chelsea’s inconsistent campaign, Palmer remains focused on helping the team finish strongly.

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“We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position,” he added.

Palmer also revealed internal discussions with captain Reece James regarding the club’s future direction.

He added, “We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece wouldn’t sign a long-term contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

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Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, Palmer has become a key figure, even in a season disrupted by injuries.

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