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‘No comparison’ – Aguero crowns Yamal best player on the planet

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:33 - 18 April 2026
Sergio Aguero has hailed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world.
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Sergio Aguero has declared Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world right now, insisting there is “no comparison” with most other stars.

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The former Manchester City striker made the bold claim while reflecting on Yamal’s performances this season

What Aguero said

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Aguero praised the teenager’s unique skill set, highlighting his creativity and ability to influence games.

He emphasised that Yamal’s style sets him apart from others in world football.

He said, “There are many people who make different comparisons, but as a player, he is one who is as good as the very best. Today there is no comparison for me. Lamine is above many players.”

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While acknowledging the quality of Kylian Mbappe, Aguero suggested the French superstar is one of the few who can be mentioned in the same breath.

“Maybe you can say Mbappé today, he’s very good. But Lamine has other things that not many have,” he added.

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