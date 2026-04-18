Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: Premier League Title Race Decider At The Etihad

Will Manchester City close the gap between the pair to three points, or can Arsenal extend their lead at the summit of the standings?

It just is not possible that the biggest Premier League match of the season will disappoint.

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That’s because even a hesitant 90 minutes low on chances will be engrossing. Fraught with nerves and loaded with the potential to see the league leaders either lose control of the title race or grind out a draw worthy of celebration.

A draw would leave Arsenal three points clear at the top, even if Manchester City subsequently won their game in hand, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side in the driving seat.

An Arsenal win would stretch their lead to at least six points (if City win their game in hand). The Gunners could then draw three of their final five games and still be guaranteed a joint-top finish.

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A Man City win, however, might feel just as decisive in the other direction. It would allow Pep Guardiola’s side to travel to Burnley on Wednesday night and go top, on goal difference, with victory at Turf Moor.

In other words, within three days of Sunday’s clash, all the hypotheticals would be gone. Man City could have finished the job of reeling Arsenal in.

The title race is on a knife’s edge.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Manchester City and Arsenal to draw 3.72 High Double chance Manchester City to win or draw 1.24 High Value bet Both teams to score and under 3.5 goals 1.87 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester City and Arsenal to draw

City have home advantage and are the form side heading into it, granted, but two of the three possible outcomes on the day suit Arsenal, while this is a must-win for Pep Guardiola's side.

A point at the Etihad tends to be a good result at the best of times, and Arteta will definitely feel no shame in earning a draw and playing for one.

It was a tense affair when these two met earlier in the season, with Martinelli’s late leveller cancelling out Erling Haaland’s opener in a 1-1 draw. And while City did beat Arsenal 2-0 in last month’s EFL Cup final, Arteta will be pragmatic to ensure a similar result does not repeat itself.

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Manchester City to win or draw

With one win in their last five games, the nerves have started to show for Arsenal in recent weeks, and it is not going to get any easier this weekend when they step out in front of a packed house at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City know what it takes to win titles from these types of situations, and they have the psychological edge, having beaten this opponent fairly comprehensively in the Carabao Cup final last month.

The Citizens are unbeaten in 14 league games at home, so if there’s to be any other result apart from a draw, it would be a City win.

Both teams to score and under 3.5 goals

Guardiola is a master at finding solutions to problems. A tactical innovator like few others, he has come up with yet another setup over the last few weeks.

Yet, this system has been shown, time and time again, to be not infallible. Arsenal also have a lot of attacking firepower in their ranks, and if Arteta’s boys can shake off their nerves, they have what it takes to hurt City’s backline.

Might not be by much, but we expect both teams to find the back of the net on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1)

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Havertz, Madueke, Martinelli; Viktor Gyökeres.

Team News – Manchester City

Ruben Dias is reportedly set to miss the match through injury as he remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, along with Josko Gvardiol with a broken leg.

John Stones could be passed fit, but he is unlikely to break up the impressive pairing of Guéhi and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Team News – Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka, whose ongoing Achilles issue also led to his withdrawal from the England squad in March.

However, Noni Madueke is expected to be fit despite coming off in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Sporting CP in the Champions League with an apparent knee issue.