Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup

The wealthiest footballers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup boast a combined fortune of more than $3 billion USD.

When the whistle blows for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the tournament will showcase more than just an unprecedented elite athletic competition. It will represent one of the highest concentrations of athletic wealth in history.

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Driven by transformative sovereign wealth investments in the Middle East, historic corporate revenue-sharing models in North America, and global tech-driven personal branding, the modern footballer has evolved from a simple sports star into a multi-national conglomerate.

FIFA World Cup Trophy | IMAGO

This report by Pulse Sports breaks down the richest footballers playing at the 2026 World Cup, utilising a synthesised framework of long-term asset accumulation, corporate investments, and estimated net worth valuations as per figures from Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - $1.4 billion

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Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) is the richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup|| Imago

The Portuguese icon retains his crown as the wealthiest self-made footballer on earth. Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr secured a historic $200 million annual playing contract. His billion-dollar net worth is further supercharged by his CR7 empire, spanning premium hospitality joints, fitness chains, clothing lines, and a massive lifetime partnership with Nike, making him one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

His liquid asset portfolio is backed by a private jet collection, an ultra-luxury car fleet, and a sprawling international real estate portfolio spanning Turin, Madrid, Marbella, and a multi-million-dollar retirement mansion in Cascais, Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be hoping to secure his first World Cup to crown his stupendous wealth at this summer's tournament.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - $1.05 Billion

Argentina's Lionel Messi is the second richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

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In May 2026, Albiceleste's magnificent captain officially crossed into billionaire territory following his transformative move to Inter Miami. Rather than accepting a traditional flat wage, his $1.05 billion empire is anchored by unprecedented revenue-sharing equity stakes with Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass and Adidas, making him one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup. Messi's real estate umbrella, including the Mim Hotel Group and high-end properties in Miami and Barcelona, solidifies his liquid fortune.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or will fancy his chances of adding another World Cup to his cabinet this summer having led Argentina to glory at Qatar 2022.

3. Neymar Jr. (Brazil) - $450 Million

Brazilian star Neymar is the 3rd richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup| Credit: Imago

Despite navigating injury spells, the last true breed of the Joga Bonito dynasty has only seen his wealth accumulate massively in this decade, making him one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup. His blockbuster move to Al-Hilal guaranteed massive generational capital, heavily supplemented by off-field ventures. Neymar operates as a primary global ambassador for brands like Puma, Red Bull, and Qatar Airways, alongside holding extensive real estate assets across Brazil.

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Brazil's all-time leading international goalscorer will be hoping to silence his doubters at the 2026 World Cup, having made Carlo Ancelotti's final Brazil shortlist.

4. Kylian Mbappé (France) - $250 Million

Kylian Mbappe of France is the fourth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The wealthiest active under-30 footballer on the planet, Kylian Mbappé’s financial ceiling exploded following his highly publicised free-agency transfer to Real Madrid. As one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup, his generational wealth is built upon a massive, nine-figure signing bonus package from the Spanish giants, layered on top of premier global commercial partnerships with Nike, Oakley, and Hublot.

Having already won the World Cup in 2018 and nearly secured another in 2022, the Les Bleus superstar will be hoping the third time could finally be the charm this summer, following a trophyless season with Real Madrid.

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5. Harry Kane (England) - $140 Million

Three Lions talisman Harry Kane is the fifth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup |IMAGO

The England captain leveraged his high-profile transfer to Bayern Munich into a massive multi-year financial win. Aside from commanding one of the highest base salaries in the German Bundesliga, Harry Kane’s off-field wealth portfolio is driven by a landmark, long-term global partnership with lifestyle brand Skechers and extensive domestic asset investments that have made him one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - $140 Million

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is the sixth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

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Mohamed Salah stands as the single most commercially dominant athlete across the entire Middle East and African markets. Tied with Kane at $140 million, Egypt's talisman converts massive weekly Premier League wages into long-term wealth, heavily amplified by regional and global marketing monopolies with Vodafone, Pepsi, DHL, and Adidas. Salah's massive salaries and endorsements have seen him leap into the list of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

7. Manuel Neuer (Germany) - $100 Million

Germany's legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the seventh richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

The legendary German shot-stopper enters the nine-figure net worth bracket as a byproduct of historic, consecutive top-tier contract renewals with Bayern Munich. Manuel Neuer is one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup, having quietly converted his decades of footballing dominance into a highly stable investment portfolio, focusing on German tech venture capital, premium domestic real estate, and sustainable hospitality businesses.

8. Son Heung-min (South Korea) - $100 Million

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South Korean icon Son Heung-min is the eight richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Son is a flat-out corporate powerhouse, serving as the premium cultural and commercial gateway to the lucrative Pan-Asian consumer market. While his mouth-watering paydays in the Premier League form a solid baseline, the bulk of his $100 million valuation is driven by massive corporate ambassadorships with tech titan Samsung, luxury brand Burberry, and fashion icon Calvin Klein. He is the richest asian footballer at the 2026 World Cup.

9. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) - $85 Million

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is the ninth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The Algerian winger successfully converted his legendary Premier League title-winning legacy into pure financial dominance, making him one of the richest footballers at the 2026 World Cup. Riyad Mahrez's move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League granted him access to an incredibly lucrative, tax-free contract structure that immediately fast-tracked his asset accumulation and long-term liquid net worth beyond typical European market limitations.

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10. Erling Haaland (Norway) - $80 Million

Norway's Erling HaaLand is the 10th richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO