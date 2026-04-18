Everton vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips: Toffees Chasing First Merseyside Derby Win At Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton supporters will be looking forward to a Merseyside derby more than they have in years.

The Toffees will sense a huge opportunity here to beat their rivals in the inaugural clash with Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium and use that euphoric feeling to launch an assault on European places.

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Liverpool have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions and could well be tired after their midweek defeat at PSG in the Champions League.

What’s more, they have won just three of their last 22 away Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the top half of the table, losing six of their last seven.

Meanwhile, Everton are looking to win three in a row at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time, which would close the gap to Liverpool to just two points. This would catapult the Toffees into the race for Champions League football.

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It would be a monumental result, the kind that can catapult a club to a whole new level.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Everton to win or draw 1.58 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.37 High Player prop Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist 3.80 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Everton to win or draw

Everton have famously not won in front of fans at Anfield since 1999, but they have got a better record when the crowd is majority blue.

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A last-gasp James Tarkowski goal earned them a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last term. The season before that, Everton were 2-0 winners on familiar soil.

Liverpool have lost their last four away matches in all competitions, while Everton have won their last two at the Hill Dickinson.

The Toffees have gone three consecutive home games against Liverpool without defeat, and we are backing them to extend that to four on Sunday.

Under 3.5 goals

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The Merseyside derby is always a great occasion, but this is typically not a goal-laden fixture.

Indeed, of the last eight meetings between Liverpool and Everton, there have been more than 3.5 goals on just two occasions.

Sunday’s showdown looks set to follow that trend. Everton’s matches this season have contained just 2.38 goals on average, more than only Crystal Palace and Sunderland in the Premier League.

Goals are likely to be at a premium in this one.

Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist

Jordan Pickford and James Garner will provide a challenge, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a strong contender to win Everton’s Player of the Year award.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a revelation for Moyes’s side, scoring seven goals and providing three assists following his move from Chelsea.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored winning goal for Everton || Imago

The 27-year-old has had a direct hand in more goals than any of his Everton teammates, hence why he is our pick to score or assist on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

Team News – Everton

Everton could be boosted by the return of Carlos Alcaraz from injury. The midfielder has been out of action since the 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth at the start of February, but is back in training.

Jack Grealish misses out, but the Toffees are almost at full strength for the Merseyside derby.

Team News – Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike’s season is over after it was confirmed the Frenchman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to PSG.

With Ekitike sidelined, the door is open for one of Mohamed Salah or Cody Gakpo to start in attack. However, it remains to be seen if Alexander Isak leads the line or is used as a substitute, with his minutes being managed carefully.