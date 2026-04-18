‘We won a trophy a few weeks ago’ - Haaland claims title-winning experience will prove decisive against Arsenal

Erling Haaland has spoken of Manchester City's trophy-winning pedigree as a potential advantage in their crucial Premier League showdown against Arsenal.

As the title race intensifies, the Norwegian striker emphasises the team's continued "hunger for more".

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The upcoming clash with Arsenal is potentially decisive for Manchester City; a victory could see them leapfrog their rivals to the top of the table.

Following a win against Mikel Arteta's side with three points against Burnley would put City firmly in command of the title race.

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What Haaland said

Before the crucial match, Haaland emphasised the ongoing influence of the club's winning culture on the team's mindset.

He further detailed his strategy for managing the intense pressure during the final stages of the title race.

Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago

"Experience in terms of winning trophies? Yes," the Norwegian said. "We have a lot of new players, and we still have a few who have been here for the past few years.

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“City is a club that you should come to and win trophies. We won a trophy a few weeks ago, which was a nice feeling. We have to build on that."

With confidence and clarity, City are moving into the final stages of the campaign. Haaland revealed that maintaining a calm mindset is vital during the intense title race.

Arsenal player || Imago

"For me, the mind and being in a good state of mind is really important," he added. "Now it is a huge game coming up. You should stay calm in your head and don’t think of too much, because that’s the worst thing that can happen."

"It’s to train good, it’s to prepare well tactically with the team and it is trying to be free in your mind. Don’t think too much, don’t overthink too much, think positively and try to get ready for the game mentally and physically.

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“We have a final every single week now. The last game against Chelsea was an amazing game for us. We started a bit sloppy, but we finished really strong. We are doing good and we are hungry for more."