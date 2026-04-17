'We want to win' - Haaland lays down marker for title decider against Arsenal

Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland, has acknowledged Arsenal's quality, calling them "one of the best teams in Europe" ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

The rivalry between the two title contenders has intensified recently, often highlighted by the on-pitch battles between Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

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Their confrontations have become a notable feature of these fixtures, adding extra spice to an already heated contest.

On Sunday, Arsenal face the formidable challenge of containing Haaland, who has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

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Haaland speaks ahead of Arsenal clash

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, the Norwegian international shared his perspective on the growing rivalry and his respect for Mikel Arteta's side.

Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago

When asked about the friction between the two clubs, Haaland downplayed the notion of animosity. "I don’t know if there’s any friction," he said.

"They want to win, we want to win. In the end, it’s nice, and it’s always good to play against the best teams."

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"I don't know if there's any friction..." 😮 pic.twitter.com/2Ka6XYxJuT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2026

Haaland went on to praise Arsenal's current form and achievements, highlighting their position at the top of the league and their progress in Europe.

"They are in the semi-finals of the Champions League; that means they’re one of the best teams in Europe," Haaland stated.

Arsenal player || Imago

"They’re the first place in the Premier League; they’ve been that the whole season, so they are without a doubt one of the best teams in Europe at the moment."

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Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has faced Arsenal ten times. His record against the Gunners includes four wins, three draws, and three losses, with one of those defeats coming in the 2023 FA Community Shield.

With five goals and two assists in those ten appearances, Haaland will be eager to add to his tally and guide Manchester City to a vital victory in the title race.