Arsenal vs Man City: The final that could define a generation and why the Gunners will win it

Haaland has 4 goals in 17 games. City haven't won in five and our expert says Arsenal to lift the Carabao Cup - Is he right?

This is the first time in history that the Premier League's top two have met in a Carabao Cup final.

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Legague leaders Arsenal, nine points clear at the top of the table and chasing a potential quadruple.

Manchester City, knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday, one win in five league games, and a striker who has scored four goals in seventeen matches.

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In-house football expert Ifeanyi looked at all of that and gave us his verdict without hesitation.

Ifeanyi - Pulse Sports Expert

"Arsenal to win a close game, could even go to extra time. My issue is City just aren't creating or scoring enough for me to believe they can outscore Arsenal, who have a much better defence. Haaland - four goals in seventeen games. Tells its own story." - Ifeanyi, Co-Author & Expert.

Fact Check - How did Ifeanyi do?

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CORRECT - Haaland has scored just 4 goals in his last 17 games. For a striker of his calibre, that is a drought that defines City's attacking problem right now.

Erling Haaland is struggling.

CORRECT - Arsenal have the superior defence. They have conceded just 22 league goals in 31 games - the best record in the division. City have conceded 28.

CORRECT - Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 6 meetings against City across all competitions. The psychological edge is firmly with the Gunners.

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BUT CONSIDER THIS - Manchester City have won 7 successive League Cup finals and are seeking a record-equalling 10th title in this competition.

Arsenal have lost their last 6 consecutive League Cup finals, including a 3-0 hammering by City in 2018. Cup pedigree at Wembley is a real variable and it favours City heavily regardless of current form.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola | Imago

AND THIS - Haaland has scored in his last three appearances against Arsenal specifically. The drought is real but Arsenal have a habit of waking him up.

So our Ifeanyi is right about the form, right about the defence, and right about City's creative problems.

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Arsenal squad || imago

But he is betting against 33 years of Arsenal League Cup final misery and seven straight City wins in this competition.

The data supports Arsenal, too. But history does not. That tension is exactly where the value hides.

The verdict

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Primary: Arsenal to win - Including Extra Time

We are backing Ifeanyi on this one. A wounded City, a shattered Haaland, and a goalkeeper making his cup final debut in James Trafford against an Arsenal side nine points clear and desperate for their first trophy since 2020.

Back Arsenal to win, including extra time, on most platforms. If it goes to penalties, that is a lottery, but the 90 and 120 minutes favour the Gunners clearly.

Secondary: Under 2.5 Goals

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The average xG across the last six Arteta vs Guardiola meetings is just 1.63 per game.

Eberechi Eze . (Photo Credit: Premeir League)

These two know each other too well for an open, high-scoring affair. With Odegaard and Eze both doubts for Arsenal and City's attack misfiring, under 2.5 goals is the smart secondary market.

Available at around 4/5 on most platforms, a N1,000 bet returns N1,800.

Arsenal limited Man City to just two shots on target at the Etihad. (Photo Credit: Imago)

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Score Prediction