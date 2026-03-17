Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Vincius double, Bernardo red card condemns Cityzens to failed comeback

Real Madrid advance into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City.

Real Madrid did the double over Manchester City, beating them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 victory in the first-leg staged at Santiago Bernabeu.

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Bernardo Silva's sending off in the 20th minute, which sent Vinicius to the penalty spot, dashed all hopes of a comeback. The Brazil international buried the spot kick and scored again deep into stoppage time to ensure Real Madrid won both legs after Erling Haaland had initially restored parity.

Key match details

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Manchester City began with intense attacking intent to overturn the deficit, but suffered a catastrophic, tie-ending blow in the 20th minute.

A goal-bound effort from Real Madrid prompted a desperate intervention from Bernardo Silva, who deliberately handled the ball on the goal line; following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty and issued a straight red card to the Portuguese playmaker

Vinícius Júnior stepped up to the spot and coolly converted the penalty past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Pep Guardiola's side displayed remarkable fighting spirit and surprisingly levelled the match on the night in the 41st minute when Erling Haaland tapped in from close range.

The second half unfolded as a chaotic, end-to-end affair. Manchester City refused to surrender, aggressively pushing forward but failing to beat sturdy Thibaut Courtois.

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Vinícius Júnior puts the final nail in Man City's coffin ⚰️⚽#UCL | #SSUCL pic.twitter.com/gymg6lFtsg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 17, 2026

Real Madrid eventually found their decisive winner deep into stoppage time when Aurélien Tchouaméni collected the ball and delivered a sweeping first-time cross from the right, allowing Vinícius to exquisitely guide a half-volley into the bottom corner to complete his brace.