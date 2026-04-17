Advertisement

Arsenal take massive hit as star player Saka set to miss crunch title decider against Man City

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:59 - 17 April 2026
Saka set to miss crunch title decider against Man City
Arsenal will face Premier League title rivals Manchester City this Sunday without star winger Bukayo Saka, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
Advertisement

The England international has been sidelined with an Achilles problem since the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on March 22. 

Advertisement

His absence has been keenly felt, with Arsenal losing to Southampton and Bournemouth since returning from the international break.

The Gunners were hoping he would be available for the important clash against City on Sunday, but he has failed to recover in time for the game.

Advertisement

Arteta confirms Saka’s absence

While Arteta had previously expressed hope for a quick recovery, he delivered a definitive update during his press conference on Friday.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

Saka's ongoing Achilles issue, which also led to his withdrawal from the England squad in March, is being carefully managed. "It was something he was carrying for a while," Arteta explained

On Friday, he elaborated on the club's approach, stating they were acting "to protect the player first of all and then to (enable him to) perform as well as he possibly can.”

Advertisement

The 24-year-old winger, who has nine goals and seven assists this season, has only recently begun light training activities. "He is just starting to do some stuff, so let’s see how quickly we can go through that progression," Arteta added.

The team's injury concerns on the right wing are compounded by a potential issue for Noni Madueke, who was substituted during Wednesday's draw with Sporting. 

Bukayo Saka against Manchester City || imago
Bukayo Saka against Manchester City || imago

Arteta indicated that a decision on his availability for the Etihad clash would be made after a final training session.

Advertisement

“It didn’t look that bad after the game," Arteta said. "I am hopeful he can be available, but we have to wait and see.”

Despite Arsenal's six-point lead, Manchester City have a game in hand and can significantly close the gap in the race to end the Gunners' 22-year wait for a league title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Haaland lays down marker for title decider
Premier League
17.04.2026
'We want to win' - Haaland lays down marker for title decider against Arsenal
Blow for Man Utd: Injury crisis leaves Carrick with ONE fit Centre-back for Chelsea clash
Football
17.04.2026
Blow for Man Utd: Injury crisis leaves Carrick with ONE fit Centre-back for Chelsea clash
Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Bumbling Blues To Battle Red Devils In Race For Champions League Football
Betting Tips
17.04.2026
Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Bumbling Blues To Battle Red Devils In Race For Champions League Football
Victor Osimhen returns to Galatasaray squad vs Gençlerbirliği
Football
17.04.2026
Victor Osimhen spotted with Galatasaray squad to face Genclerbirligi.
Rio Ngumoha vs Max Dowman — Alex Iwobi picks better player
Football
17.04.2026
Rio Ngumoha vs Max Dowman — Alex Iwobi picks better player
Saka set to miss crunch title decider against Man City
Premier League
17.04.2026
Arsenal take massive hit as star player Saka set to miss crunch title decider against Man City