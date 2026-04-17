Arsenal take massive hit as star player Saka set to miss crunch title decider against Man City

Arsenal will face Premier League title rivals Manchester City this Sunday without star winger Bukayo Saka, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The England international has been sidelined with an Achilles problem since the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on March 22.

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His absence has been keenly felt, with Arsenal losing to Southampton and Bournemouth since returning from the international break.

The Gunners were hoping he would be available for the important clash against City on Sunday, but he has failed to recover in time for the game.

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Arteta confirms Saka’s absence

While Arteta had previously expressed hope for a quick recovery, he delivered a definitive update during his press conference on Friday.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

Saka's ongoing Achilles issue, which also led to his withdrawal from the England squad in March, is being carefully managed. "It was something he was carrying for a while," Arteta explained.

On Friday, he elaborated on the club's approach, stating they were acting "to protect the player first of all and then to (enable him to) perform as well as he possibly can.”

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Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.



The England international hasn’t played since the Carabao Cup final on March 22.



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The 24-year-old winger, who has nine goals and seven assists this season, has only recently begun light training activities. "He is just starting to do some stuff, so let’s see how quickly we can go through that progression," Arteta added.

The team's injury concerns on the right wing are compounded by a potential issue for Noni Madueke, who was substituted during Wednesday's draw with Sporting.

Bukayo Saka against Manchester City || imago

Arteta indicated that a decision on his availability for the Etihad clash would be made after a final training session.

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“It didn’t look that bad after the game," Arteta said. "I am hopeful he can be available, but we have to wait and see.”