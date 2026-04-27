Galatasaray coach delivers strong verdict on Super Eagles star Osimhen

Okan Buruk praises the Nigerian striker’s importance to the team.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has heaped praise on Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian striker as an important figure whose presence significantly boosts the team’s performance.

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Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

Osimhen made an emphatic return to the starting lineup on Sunday against fierce rivals Fenerbahçe, following his recovery from injury.

The 27-year-old forward wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring in a dominant 3-0 victory at RAMS Park.

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He nearly added a second goal early in the second half, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

What Buruk said

Speaking after the match, Buruk highlighted Osimhen’s influence beyond just goals.

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“Osimhen is valuable and important for us. He’s a character who elevates the performance of his teammates,” he said.

The Galatasaray boss also pointed to the striker’s limited game time this season:

“Today was his 17th match in the starting XI in the league. He has almost not played half of the matches.”

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Despite praising the entire squad, Buruk singled out Osimhen and Yunus for standout performances.