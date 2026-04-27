‘It reflects in how we play our football’ - Galatasaray goalkeeper hails Osimhen as the team leader
Osimhen led Galatasaray to a decisive Intercontinental Derby win against rivals Fenerbahçe on Sunday, with a performance both commanding on the pitch and sharp off it.
The 27-year-old striker scored his first goal since fracturing his forearm in a UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool.
The Super Eagles star was also involved in a heated exchange during the final moments of the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.
Çakır heaps praise on Osimhen
While the altercation earned Osimhen a yellow card, Çakır believes the striker's passionate display is exactly the kind of leadership the team needs.
The Turkish goalkeeper lauded the team's overall performance in the crucial match. "We were in charge of the game from the beginning to the end," Çakır stated, according to Galatasaray's official website.
"We didn't let Fenerbahçe into the game, except for the penalty. Our coach, Okan Buruk, prepared us very well, and we executed our game plan on the field to secure a clear win."
When asked about the confrontation involving Osimhen, Çakır highlighted the importance of strong personalities within the squad.
"There are different individuals with different characters here," he explained. "Abdülkerim is a real leader, second only to Mauro.
“Yunus came up through our youth system and has contributed to our titles. For me, I always play for the team and put it first."
The goalkeeper, who took over the starting role this season, identified Osimhen as a key figure whose leadership is evident on the pitch.
"I see myself as a leader, but I'm an assistant whenever my teammates need me," Çakır added. "Mauro, Victor [Osimhen], and Lemina are our leading players, and it reflects in how we play our football."
Following their derby victory, Galatasaray are now on the brink of glory. A win against Samsunspor next Saturday will see them crowned champions of the Turkish Süper Lig.