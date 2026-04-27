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‘I can score against any team’ - Osimhen declares after leading Galatasaray to derby win

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:05 - 27 April 2026
Osimhen declares after leading Galatasaray to derby win
Victor Osimhen has expressed a powerful self-belief after leading Galatarasary to a victory in the intercontinental derby.
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The Nigerian international made a goalscoring return to Galatasaray's starting lineup in the heated Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce, immediately reigniting speculation about his future.

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The 27-year-old striker found the net for the first time since suffering a fractured forearm in a UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool on March 18. 

After undergoing surgery and a period of rehabilitation, Osimhen was cleared to play, though he still wears a protective splint.

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Osimhen’s message after win

Osimhen's decisive goal was followed by a powerful expression of self-belief, a trait that will undoubtedly attract his potential suitors. 

"You know, I believe I can score against any team. If luck comes, it's my job, and I think I'm doing it well," the 2023 CAF Player of the Year stated, as quoted on Galatasaray's official website.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in derby clash || Imago
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in derby clash || Imago

He also reflected on the team's performance, adding, "We disappointed our fans in the game there. I'm proud of the game we're putting together with the team right now, and I'm happy about the win."

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Despite the transfer rumours, Osimhen was quick to reaffirm his commitment to his current club, expressing deep affection for the Turkish giants.

Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago
Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago

"I've said that many times, but I won't be tired of saying it," he declared. "This club is a club that deserves my love and respect, with its management, the coach, the fans and everyone around it.

“As long as I have the chance, I want to protect this coat of arms in every way. I'm really saying that from my heart."

He concluded, "I want to fight every game in the best way, willingly, and I always want to protect this coat of arms. I also want to fight for my teammates."

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