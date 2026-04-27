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Super Lig

Victor Osimhen sets new standard with fresh record in Fenerbahce rout

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:25 - 27 April 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen opened the scoring at RAMS Park || Imago
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen opened the scoring at RAMS Park || Imago
Back from a fractured forearm, Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen opened the scoring at RAMS Park, setting a new record, and leading Galatasaray seven points clear at the top with three games to play.
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Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper after spearheading a clinical 3-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in an electrifying Intercontinental Derby at Rams Park. 

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The Super Eagles striker, back starting after a fractured forearm, opened the scoring in the 40th minute, kneeling a flicked throw-in from Mario Lemina past ex-Manchester City keeper Ederson. The stadium erupted; Osimhen had arrived.

Osimhen sets new record

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Osimhen’s goal set the mood for the evening as two extra goals from Baris Yilmaz, who scored from the spot after Osimhen handed him the ball, and Lucas Torreira wrapped things up for the Lions.

According to WhoScored, Osimhen unleashed a record eight shots from inside the box, the most by any player in a single Süper Lig game this season, showing the 27-year-old’s relentless hunger. 

Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.

His 13th league goal stretched Galatasaray's lead to seven points atop the table, with just three games left. At 74 points, they teeter on a fourth straight title and 26th overall crown.

Manager Okan Buruk's bold call to bench Mauro Icardi and start Osimhen for the tense derby paid dividends. 

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The Nigerian powered through 90 minutes, embodying destruction. Drama peaked early: Fenerbahce's Anderson Talisca blazed a penalty wide, flipping momentum. 

Meanwhile, Osimhen thought he'd doubled up in the 53rd, but VAR nixed it for marginal offside, fueling his fire even more.

Osimhen set new shot record vs Fenerbahce.
Osimhen set new shot record vs Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray pounced post-interval, sealing the rout. Osimhen's return wasn't just timely; it redefined standards in Turkey's fiercest fixture. 

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"Bigger than your entire club," Galatasaray beamed post-match on their social media accounts.

For Nigeria, it's another chapter in Osimhen's European dominance, Super Lig marksman, derby destroyer. Galatasaray's title march accelerates; Fenerbahce's challenge crumbles.

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Victor Osimhen Fenerbahce Nigeria Galatasaray Super Lig
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