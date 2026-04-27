Oshoala 1, Osimhen 0 — Super Falcons legend crowned Nigerian Baller of the Week

Watch Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala celebrate her debut goal for Al Hilal in 4-3 win against Al Qadsiah in season opener.

Watch Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala celebrate her debut goal for Al Hilal in 4-3 win against Al Qadsiah in season opener.

Baller of the Week

The Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala edges out some serious competition, including a derby-winning Osimhen, with a two-goal, one-assist masterclass that set the tone for Al Hilal's new season.

Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala has clinched the Nigerian Baller of the Week, powering past derby hero Victor Osimhen and NWSL star Esther Okoronkwo with a blistering two-goal, one-assist masterclass.

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In Al Hilal's Saudi League opener against Eastern Flames, Oshoala didn't just start the season, she dominated it.

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The former Barcelona Femení star netted twice and assisted once in a commanding victory, capping a prophetic week.

Oshoala’s display came just a day before she predicted Marcus Rashford's game-changing bench impact for Barcelona, spotting it before Hansi Flick's substitution.

Oshoala backed her vision with her own clinical display, new season, same unrelenting force.

Osimhen mounted a fierce challenge. Returning from injury, he silenced Fenerbahce's raucous fans with the decisive goal in Galatasaray's 1-0 Istanbul derby win, one of Europe's fiercest rivalries.

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Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || imago

That strike tightened the Super Eagles star's grip on the Süper Lig title race. Significant? Absolutely. But one goal couldn't eclipse Oshoala's triple-threat output.

Okoronkwo's case dazzled too. The WAFCON 2025 hero scored and assisted in AFC Toronto's away win over Vancouver on NWSL opening day.

For an ambitious side, it's the statement arrival that echoes for months. Her time will come, but this crown goes to Oshoala this week.

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Oshoala blended off-pitch foresight with on-pitch ruthlessness, setting the gold standard for Nigerian women's football.

Like I said 😅😅he delivered 🔥🔥🤟🏾 https://t.co/T8xDtD3ysI — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) April 25, 2026

Asisat Oshoala is on fire at Al-Hilal.

As Super Falcons legend, she remains Nigeria's most prolific exporter, thriving amid Saudi stardom post-Barca.