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Osimhen gestures at his hand protection to taunt Fenerbahçe fans

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:17 - 27 April 2026
Osimhen gestures at his hand protection
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has teased Fenerbahçe fans, gesturing towards his hand protection after their win.
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Osimhen delivered a decisive performance on the pitch and a sharp retort off it, leading Galatasaray to a commanding victory over rivals Fenerbahçe in Sunday's Intercontinental Derby.

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The striker was a major talking point even before the match began after Fenerbahçe had lodged a formal complaint with the Turkish Football Federation. 

They attempted to have Osimhen sidelined by questioning the legality of the protective bandage on his right forearm.

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Osimhen taunts Fenerbahçe 

Following the final whistle, Osimhen was seen pointing towards his protective gear on his forearm, hitting back at rival fans.

The Super Eagles star’s approach showed that he was mocking Fenerbahçe fans after they complained about his bandage.

The Nigerian international also went on to make a statement after the game, taking a jab at Fenerbahçe.

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“Our coach also motivated us. In the last three training sessions, we fought really well. The training was even more ambitious, more eager, and more exhausting than this match."

"After losing in the cup, we needed to prepare more ambitiously," Osimhen stated. "We talked in the locker room, said this match is behind us, and motivated ourselves.

Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago

"With all due respect to the opponent, we got less tired in this match than in training," he added. "As Galatasaray, we want to continue like this until the end of the season."

The comments served as both a testament to Galatasaray's intense preparation and a subtle jab at Fenerbahçe following their off-field tactics.

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The result has significant implications for the 2025–26 Turkish Süper Lig title race. Galatasaray now sits at the top of the table with 74 points from 31 matches, extending their lead over second-place Fenerbahçe to seven points, who remain on 67.

For Fenerbahçe, the defeat is a major blow to their championship aspirations at a critical point in the season.

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