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‘Fener don't cry’ - Ex-Galatasaray star joins Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:55 - 27 April 2026
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
German football legend and former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski has playfully mocked Fenerbahçe after losing the intercontinental derby.
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Victor Osimhen-led Galatasaray secured a decisive 3-0 victory in the heated Intercontinental Derby on Sunday night.

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The win at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park not only secured bragging rights but also pushed Galatasaray to the brink of clinching the Turkish Süper Lig title. 

The victory extends their lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe to a commanding seven points with just three games remaining in the season. 

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Podolski mocks Fenerbahçe

Podolski, who played for Galatasaray for two seasons, took to social media to celebrate his former club's triumph. 

The ex-Germany international, who scored 20 goals in 56 league games for the Istanbul giants, posted a picture of Osimhen on X with the caption "Fener don't cry."

Podolski, former Galatasaray star || Imago
Podolski, former Galatasaray star || Imago
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The former Arsenal star joined Osimhen, who gestured at his hand protection after the game, in making a jest of their rivals.

Osimhen was a deserving focal point of the celebration. Returning to the starting lineup after an injury, the Nigerian striker was a constant menace to the Fenerbahçe defence. 

His crucial opening goal was complemented by an all-action performance, where his pace and strength created numerous problems and opened up space for his teammates.

This performance brings Osimhen's season tally to 13 goals and 4 assists in the Süper Lig, with a total of 27 goal contributions in 31 appearances across all competitions.

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Galatasaray now needs only one more win to be crowned champions, and they will face Samsunspor next.

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