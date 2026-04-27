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Victor Osimhen 2025/2026 stats: Super Eagles striker hits 20-goal mark

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:18 - 27 April 2026
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray after his striker against Fenerbahce.
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Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has smashed the 20-goal barrier for Galatasaray in the 2025/26 season after his derby opener in a 3-0 rout of Fenerbahce sealing the milestone despite a mid-season forearm fracture and surgery.

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Osimhen, 27, has remained the main man for the Super Lig champions after he sealed a permanent transfer from SSC Napoli last summer.

Osimhen’s numbers

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The Super Eagles striker's quick-reaction strike in the 40th minute, kneeling Mario Lemina's flick past Manchester City icon Ederson, took his tally to exactly 20 across competitions.

In the Super Lig, despite a campaign blighted by injuries, Osimhen boasts 13 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances, fueling Galatasaray's seven-point lead (71 points) with three games left.

Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

His Turkish Cup outing: one appearance, no goals, culminating in a poor title defence as Galatasaray were knocked out of the competition.

Champions League? Osimhen dominated with seven (7) goals and one (1) assist in 10 matches (84 minutes average), including a hat-trick against Ajax and extra-time playoff heroics against Juventus.

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He's one shy of Burak Yilmaz's Galatasaray single-season UCL record (8 goals) before the Lions were also knocked out by Premier League champions Liverpool.

Post-March surgery, doubters emerged, yet Osimhen's April resurgence, masked and menacing, crowns him Turkey's priciest, most impactful import.

Manager Okan Buruk benched Mauro Icardi for the derby gamble, vindicated as Osimhen logged 90 minutes and a Whoscored-record eight box shots.

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In Nigeria, amid Super Eagles' quiet spell, Osimhen's haul dominates headlines, national pride incarnate. Galatasaray can now firmly eye a 26th Super Lig crown, with Osimhen, the architect.

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