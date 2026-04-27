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We are staying positive - Arsenal star Rice assures fans

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:03 - 27 April 2026
Declan Rice insists Arsenal have the mentality to win the Premier League.
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Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has reaffirmed the Gunners' resolve to clinch the Premier League title this season.

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Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago
Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago

Arsenal returned to the summit of the table thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze's early strike proved decisive in a nervy encounter, delivering three vital points as the title race enters its final stages.

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A win in their next Premier League fixture against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, May 2, could see Mikel Arteta's side extend their advantage over Manchester City to six points, pending results elsewhere.

What Rice said

Rice stressed the importance of maintaining positivity and consistency.

“That’s what it’s been all season and that’s what we want it to be towards the end of the season – staying top, staying positive,” Rice said.

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He added, “There are four games to go and that’s what we want to do, keep winning more matches and we’re going to be ready for that.”

He highlighted the significance of ticking off another must-win game after the Manchester City defeat.

He continued, “The three points against Newcastle yesterday were massive. After the week we had against Manchester City, we knew that with five games left, we had to win all five. To tick that one off was a real boost, so we’re really, really happy with the win.”

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Currently, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with 73 points from 34 games, three points ahead of Manchester City (who have played one game fewer).

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