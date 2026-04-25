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Set Piece FC! Arsenal set new Premier League record in Newcastle win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:54 - 25 April 2026
Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, setting a new EPL record in the process.
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Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lived up to their "Set Piece FC" nickname once again as they edged past Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday evening.

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The Gunners broke the all-time Premier League record for the most goals scored from corners in a single season when Eberechi Eze fired home a stunning strike from a cleverly worked set-piece routine in the 10th minute.

Arsenal set new Premier League record

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That goal took Arsenal to 17 corner goals in the 2025-26 campaign, surpassing the previous record of 16 jointly held by Arsenal themselves (2023-24), Oldham Athletic (1992-93), and West Bromwich Albion (2016-17).

Arteta’s men have turned dead-ball situations into a lethal weapon this season, thanks in large part to the meticulous work of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover.

With opponents now fearing every Arsenal corner or free-kick, the Gunners have scored a staggering proportion of their goals from set pieces, making them the most dangerous team in Europe from dead balls.

The narrow victory over a resilient Newcastle side keeps Arsenal firmly in the hunt for their first title since 2004, but they must win all their games and hope Manchester City drop points.

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The Gunners now have just four Premier League games left, but first they take on Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night at the Metropolitano Stadium.

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