Set Piece FC! Arsenal set new Premier League record in Newcastle win

Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, setting a new EPL record in the process.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lived up to their "Set Piece FC" nickname once again as they edged past Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday evening.

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The Gunners broke the all-time Premier League record for the most goals scored from corners in a single season when Eberechi Eze fired home a stunning strike from a cleverly worked set-piece routine in the 10th minute.

Arsenal set new Premier League record

Arsenal have set a new Premier League record with 17 goals from corners in one season 🚩🔝 pic.twitter.com/k8F5nv956I — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2026

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That goal took Arsenal to 17 corner goals in the 2025-26 campaign, surpassing the previous record of 16 jointly held by Arsenal themselves (2023-24), Oldham Athletic (1992-93), and West Bromwich Albion (2016-17).

Arteta’s men have turned dead-ball situations into a lethal weapon this season, thanks in large part to the meticulous work of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover.

With opponents now fearing every Arsenal corner or free-kick, the Gunners have scored a staggering proportion of their goals from set pieces, making them the most dangerous team in Europe from dead balls.

The narrow victory over a resilient Newcastle side keeps Arsenal firmly in the hunt for their first title since 2004, but they must win all their games and hope Manchester City drop points.

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