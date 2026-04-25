Set Piece FC! Arsenal set new Premier League record in Newcastle win
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lived up to their "Set Piece FC" nickname once again as they edged past Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday evening.
The Gunners broke the all-time Premier League record for the most goals scored from corners in a single season when Eberechi Eze fired home a stunning strike from a cleverly worked set-piece routine in the 10th minute.
Arsenal set new Premier League record
Arsenal have set a new Premier League record with 17 goals from corners in one season 🚩🔝 pic.twitter.com/k8F5nv956I— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2026
That goal took Arsenal to 17 corner goals in the 2025-26 campaign, surpassing the previous record of 16 jointly held by Arsenal themselves (2023-24), Oldham Athletic (1992-93), and West Bromwich Albion (2016-17).
Arteta’s men have turned dead-ball situations into a lethal weapon this season, thanks in large part to the meticulous work of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover.
With opponents now fearing every Arsenal corner or free-kick, the Gunners have scored a staggering proportion of their goals from set pieces, making them the most dangerous team in Europe from dead balls.
The narrow victory over a resilient Newcastle side keeps Arsenal firmly in the hunt for their first title since 2004, but they must win all their games and hope Manchester City drop points.
The Gunners now have just four Premier League games left, but first they take on Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night at the Metropolitano Stadium.