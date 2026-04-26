Advertisement

I still believe — Alan Shearer picks team to win Premier League title

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:36 - 26 April 2026
Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || Imago
Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has predicted the title winners ahead of the final month of the season.
Advertisement

Alan Shearer has insisted that Arsenal can still win the Premier League title despite a nervy display in a 1-0 win against Newcastle United.

Advertisement

The ex-Newcastle striker delivered his verdict after Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike proved decisive in a tense encounter, sending the Gunners three points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City, who have a game in hand, remain their closest challengers.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to win Premier League over Man City

Advertisement

“I’m telling you, I still believe Arsenal can win this Premier League title, and anyone who thinks this race is over because of what happened at the Etihad is making a huge mistake,” Shearer said.

“What impressed me the most is Arsenal themselves. Look at today against us (Newcastle United).

“Everyone doubted them; people were questioning their mentality, saying the pressure had gotten to them, but they responded exactly how title contenders should.

"The energy, the intensity, the hunger, it was all there. They didn’t let Newcastle settle for a second.

Advertisement

“That tells me everything I need to know. Mentally, they’re still right there.”

Arsenal must win their remaining games, and hope City drop points, to clinch their first Premier League title since 2004.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester United vs Brentford in Premier League action | Imago
Match Previews
26.04.2026
Manchester United vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Osimhen, one win away from second league title
Football
26.04.2026
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Osimhen, one win away from second league title, as Cim Bom claim intercontinental derby victory
McFarlane reveals tactical masterstroke behind Leeds win
Premier League
26.04.2026
McFarlane reveals tactical masterstroke behind Leeds win
Olise is absolutely untouchable — Bayern send message to Real Madrid, Liverpool
Football
26.04.2026
Olise is absolutely untouchable — Bayern send message to Real Madrid, Liverpool
'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit
Premier League
26.04.2026
'Extremely sad' – Gerrard reacts to Salah injury scare ahead of Liverpool exit
Chelsea vs Leeds: Enzo stars to set up FA Cup final showdown with Man City
Football
26.04.2026
Chelsea vs Leeds: Enzo stars to set up FA Cup final showdown with Man City