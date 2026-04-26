I still believe — Alan Shearer picks team to win Premier League title

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has predicted the title winners ahead of the final month of the season.

Alan Shearer has insisted that Arsenal can still win the Premier League title despite a nervy display in a 1-0 win against Newcastle United.

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The ex-Newcastle striker delivered his verdict after Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike proved decisive in a tense encounter, sending the Gunners three points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City, who have a game in hand, remain their closest challengers.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to win Premier League over Man City

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“I’m telling you, I still believe Arsenal can win this Premier League title, and anyone who thinks this race is over because of what happened at the Etihad is making a huge mistake,” Shearer said.

“What impressed me the most is Arsenal themselves. Look at today against us (Newcastle United).

“Everyone doubted them; people were questioning their mentality, saying the pressure had gotten to them, but they responded exactly how title contenders should.

"The energy, the intensity, the hunger, it was all there. They didn’t let Newcastle settle for a second.

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“That tells me everything I need to know. Mentally, they’re still right there.”