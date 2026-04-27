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BAL's Sahara Conference Continues in Morocco

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 12:28 - 27 April 2026
Sunday’s action at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex saw two decisive performances as the BAL Sahara Conference continued in Rabat, with teams strengthening their positions in the race for playoff qualification.
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In the first game, Al Ahly (Egypt) recorded their first win of the Sahara Conference, defeating ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) 76–72. Al Ahly showed composure down the stretch to secure the victory, handing the Senegalese champions a second consecutive defeat in the conference.

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Kevin Murphy led the team with 21 points and six rebounds. Ater Majok led ASC Ville de Dakar, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.

In the evening matchup, hosts FUS Rabat (Morocco) delivered a commanding performance, defeating Nigeria’s Maktown Flyers 97–72 in front of a home crowd. The Moroccan team controlled the game throughout, extending their unbeaten start to the conference and reinforcing their status as early contenders for a top‑four finish.

Abdoulaye Harouna and Will Perry combined for 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while the whole team converted 50 percent of their shots. Meanwhile, the Flyers were led by Tyrell Corbin (13 points and five assists) and Ogbodeje Abah (13 points and five rebounds).

The BAL returns on Tuesday night, when Tunisia’s Club Africain takes on JCA Kings (Côte d’Ivoire) at 7 p.m. GMT+1.

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Your BAL 2026 Season Media Resources

BAL 2026 Season: Schedule  - StatsSahara Conference Standings

Sahara Conference Game Highlights: Al Ahly vs. Ville de Dakar I FUS Rabat vs. Maktown Flyers

Postgame media availability: Al Ahly vs. Ville de Dakar I FUS Rabat vs. Maktown Flyers

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