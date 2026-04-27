PSG vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Bayern Munich travel to face defending champions PSG at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of a blockbuster Champions League semifinal.

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PSG vs Bayern Munich betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Match to end in a draw

PSG vs Bayern Munich preview

A potential UEFA Champions League thriller awaits.

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Defending champions PSG are back in the semi-finals after a 4-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the last eight.

Just like last time, they came through more Premier League opposition in the round of 16, swatting Chelsea aside in an 8-2 drubbing over the two legs.

Indeed, Les Parisiens are currently enjoying their longest European success streak this season, claiming four straight victories over Chelsea and Liverpool – scoring a whopping 12 goals along the way – to reach the UCL semi-finals for the third year in a row.

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Now seeking another slice of French footballing history, PSG will become the first French club to win 100 Champions League matches. Their first-ever victory in the competition – in its current format – coincidentally came against Bayern in the 1994-95 group stage.

As for Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, they battered Atalanta in the first knockout round before squeaking past Real Madrid in a rollercoaster second leg at the Allianz Arena last time out.

Bayern Munich have won their last seven UCL games after 2-1 and 4-3 quarter-final triumphs over Real Madrid, and victory over Mainz 05 by the latter scoreline in Saturday's Bundesliga thriller made it nine wins on the spin in all tournaments.

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Expect goals, goals, and more goals.

PSG vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

PSG and Bayern have faced each other 15 times in the Champions League, and nine times across the last nine campaigns.

Since 2017/18, only Real Madrid vs Manchester City has been played more times in the competition (13) than this fixture (9).

Bayern have already won in the French capital this season, beating PSG 2-1 in the league phase in early November thanks to Díaz’s two first-half goals before he was sent off.

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In fact, Bayern have won each of their last five Champions League games against the French giants. This is already the longest winning streak any team has achieved against PSG in a major European competition (5).

PSG’s nine total defeats to Bayern are their most against any side in the competition. They have lost 60% of their Champions League games against them (9/15 – W6), with this also their highest loss percentage against any opponent they have faced 3+ times.

PSG vs Bayern Munich team forms

PSG Champions League form: 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩

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PSG form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩

Bayern Munich Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Bayern Munich form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

PSG vs Bayern Munich team news

PSG's second-leg win over Liverpool appeared to come at a major cost, as Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes were both withdrawn through injury at Anfield. However, the pair made the squad against Angers and are expected to be available on Tuesday too.

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Fabian Ruiz recently returned to action after a two-month absence with a knee problem, and the Spaniard is on course to start Tuesday's mammoth contest after coming through 45 minutes against Angers unscathed

PSG will also have Vitinha available to them after the Portuguese recovered from a heel injury.

Meanwhile, Bayern's biggest absentee on Tuesday will be on the touchline rather than the turf, as Kompany picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in the second-leg win over Real Madrid and is now set to serve a one-game suspension.

Injury-wise, Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof (muscle) and Sven Ulreich (muscle) are out of contention, but teenage sensation Lennart Karl is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn thigh muscle and has not been ruled out just yet.

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Harry Kane came off the bench against Mainz to net his 53rd goal of the season. The England captain is now aiming to score for the sixth Champions League game in a row.

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

PSG vs Bayern Munich possible starting lineup

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

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PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction

Only two of the last eight meetings between PSG and Bayern Munich have seen both teams score, but with a plethora of world-class attackers on the Parc des Princes pitch, a first-leg goal-fest will surely ensue.

Both sides are joint-top of the tournament goalscoring table, with 38 goals apiece in Europe’s premier competition.

Both managers were also afforded the luxury of resting key names at the weekend, and even without Kompany barking orders from the sidelines, Bayern can match their hosts' offensive guile to return home with a hard-earned draw.

Correct score prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich

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