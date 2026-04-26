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Olise is absolutely untouchable — Bayern send message to Real Madrid, Liverpool

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:17 - 26 April 2026
Bayern Munich have sent a firm warning to suitors of star winger Michael Olise, insisting the 24-year-old is not for sale.
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Michael Olise has had an outstanding 2025/26 season, establishing himself as one of the world's best talents.

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His performances have endeared him to some of Europe's biggest clubs, but Bayern are desperate to keep their star man and will not listen to any offers.

Olise and Diaz celebrate the win against Real Madrid
Olise and Diaz celebrate the win against Real Madrid

Bayern issue Michael Olise hands-off warning

Sporting director Max Eberl made the club’s stance crystal clear on Sunday, shutting down any talk of a summer exit amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

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“Michel Olise is absolutely untouchable,” Eberl told ZDF.

“No chance, we didn’t think about it, not even for a second.”

Speculation linking Olise with a move to Spain or back to the Premier League has grown in recent weeks, with Madrid reportedly considering a blockbuster bid and Liverpool viewed as long-term admirers.

Yet Bayern’s message is unambiguous: the club sees Olise as central to their long-term project under Vincent Kompany and have no intention of entertaining offers, regardless of the size.

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Olise has contributed 19 goals and 27 assists across all competitions this season.

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