Manchester United vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United and Brentford conclude the Premier League weekend on Monday night football under the lights at Old Trafford as the battle for Europe heats up.

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Manchester United vs Brentford betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester United to win

Manchester United vs Brentford preview

Manchester United will be bidding to take another huge step towards securing Champions League football for next season when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Monday night.

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Following a 1-0 win over Chelsea last time out, Michael Carrick’s side now require four points from a possible 15 to be assured of a top-five finish.

The Red Devils will face Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their final four league games of the season. However, it is difficult to imagine them giving up such a commanding position.

They sit third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

Brentford, meanwhile, could yet finish sixth, which may come with the additional bonus of Champions League football – depending on Aston Villa – to complete an impressive first season under Keith Andrews.

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Brentford head coach Keith Andrews

Many tipped Keith Andrews' side to struggle this season, but Brentford have performed above expectations in 2025-26, and it would be some story if they could secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Bees have some very interesting matches to end the campaign.

They face West Ham United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Liverpool in their final four games, so they could have a big say at both ends of the Premier League table.

Manchester United vs Brentford head-to-head

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Man Utd have lost their last two league games against Brentford, more than in the previous 11 meetings between the sides (W8 D2).

However, they recorded a 2-1 victory over the Bees in the corresponding match last term.

The Bees are looking to complete only their second league double over the Red Devils, having also achieved the feat during the 1936-37 season.

Brenford will also be chasing some history on Monday night, as they aim to beat Man United away from home in the Premier League era for the first time.

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Manchester United vs Brentford team forms

Manchester United Premier League form: 🟩🟥🟩🟧🟥🟩

Brentford Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧

Brentford form (all competitions): 🟧🟥🟧🟧🟧🟧

Manchester United vs Brentford team news

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Manchester United will welcome Harry Maguire back after he missed the last two matches through suspension.

Maguire’s return is a timely boost for Carrick, who is without Lisandro Martinez – serving the second of a three-match ban – and Matthijs de Ligt, who is out with a back issue.

Leny Yoro is a doubt after sitting out against Chelsea. Patrick Dorgu remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in January but is closing in on a return to training.

Bryan Mbeumo is expected to face his former club for a second time this season, but there is a decision to be made in attack as Benjamin Sesko had little impact from the start at Stamford Bridge.

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As for Brentford, Rico Henry and Vitaly Janelt are likely to miss out. They will join long-term absentees Fabio Carvalho, Jay Dasilva and Antoni Milambo on the sidelines.

Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, is a major doubt, having not featured in any of the Bees’ fixtures since the international break.

Igor Thiago has had an incredible campaign, scoring 21 Premier League goals, and the Brazil international will once again lead the Brentford line.

Manchester United vs Brentford possible starting lineup

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Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Manchester United vs Brentford prediction

Brentford are more than capable of picking up a positive result on Monday night, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline.

However, facing a Man Utd side with Champions League football in their sights represents a completely different challenge and the hosts will be desperate to put that defeat to Leeds right at the first time of asking.

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United have been impressive under Carrick and we expect them to get a vital win here.