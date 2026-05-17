Advertisement

Xabi Alonso sends strong message to Chelsea fans after four-year deal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:59 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says he wants to build a team capable of consistently competing for trophies after signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement

Xabi Alonso has declared his ambition to transform Chelsea into a consistent trophy-winning force after officially being appointed as the club’s new manager.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

The 44-year-old Spaniard has signed a four-year contract with the West London side and will formally begin his duties on July 1 as Chelsea prepares for another major rebuild following a disappointing campaign.

Advertisement

We share the same ambition - Alonso

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, Alonso expressed pride at taking charge of one of world football’s biggest clubs and revealed that his discussions with Chelsea’s ownership group convinced him the project matched his own ambitions.

Alonso said, “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.”

Advertisement

Alonso emphasised that success at Chelsea will require more than simply signing star players.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies,” he explained.

Alonso arrives at Stamford Bridge during a difficult period for Chelsea following another turbulent season marked by inconsistency, managerial instability, and growing frustration among supporters.

Advertisement

The Blues have struggled to maintain the standards that previously made them one of England’s dominant clubs, with constant changes in leadership disrupting long-term progress.

Interim coach Calum McFarlane will remain in charge for the final two Premier League fixtures before Alonso officially assumes control ahead of preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Alonso’s growing reputation as a coach

Alonso’s arrival has generated excitement among Chelsea supporters due to the impressive reputation he developed during his managerial spell with Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Advertisement

The former midfielder earned widespread praise for implementing an attractive possession-based style while developing young players and transforming Leverkusen into one of Europe’s most competitive teams.

Before moving into coaching, Alonso enjoyed a glittering playing career with clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Xabi Alonso: 3 KEY reasons why Chelsea chose the Liverpool legend as manager
Football
17.05.2026
Xabi Alonso: 3 KEY reasons why Chelsea chose the Liverpool legend as manager
Ronaldo snubs second-place medal
Football
17.05.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs second-place medal after losing another trophy with Al-Nassr
Chelsea captain James tenders apology to fans
Football
17.05.2026
Chelsea captain James tenders apology to fans after FA Cup heartbreak
Gerrard condemns Salah’s outburst
Premier League
17.05.2026
‘It's strange, it's unusual’ - Gerrard condemns Salah’s outburst, claims it could affect dressing room
Chelle confirms selection for Unity Cup
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
‘We will see in a few days’ - Chelle confirms selection for Unity Cup but not ready to announce
Resurrection of Akure’s son: Injured Super Eagles striker Boniface teases return with 42-second video
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface opens up on ‘crazy season’ after difficult Werder Bremen loan spell