Xabi Alonso sends strong message to Chelsea fans after four-year deal

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says he wants to build a team capable of consistently competing for trophies after signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso has declared his ambition to transform Chelsea into a consistent trophy-winning force after officially being appointed as the club’s new manager.

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Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

The 44-year-old Spaniard has signed a four-year contract with the West London side and will formally begin his duties on July 1 as Chelsea prepares for another major rebuild following a disappointing campaign.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team.



The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.



Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2026

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We share the same ambition - Alonso

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, Alonso expressed pride at taking charge of one of world football’s biggest clubs and revealed that his discussions with Chelsea’s ownership group convinced him the project matched his own ambitions.

Alonso said, “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.”

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Alonso emphasised that success at Chelsea will require more than simply signing star players.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies,” he explained.

Xabi Alonso has been appointed Chelsea manager on a four-year contract.



“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” Alonso said in a Chelsea statement.



“From my conversations with the ownership… pic.twitter.com/wEN7Aa5qaH — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 17, 2026

Alonso arrives at Stamford Bridge during a difficult period for Chelsea following another turbulent season marked by inconsistency, managerial instability, and growing frustration among supporters.

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The Blues have struggled to maintain the standards that previously made them one of England’s dominant clubs, with constant changes in leadership disrupting long-term progress.

Interim coach Calum McFarlane will remain in charge for the final two Premier League fixtures before Alonso officially assumes control ahead of preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Alonso’s growing reputation as a coach

Alonso’s arrival has generated excitement among Chelsea supporters due to the impressive reputation he developed during his managerial spell with Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

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The former midfielder earned widespread praise for implementing an attractive possession-based style while developing young players and transforming Leverkusen into one of Europe’s most competitive teams.