Arsenal owner makes Mikel Arteta's contract utmost priority

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke has confirmed that securing manager Mikel Arteta's long-term future is the club's top objective this summer.

Following a stellar season that saw the Gunners clinch the Premier League title, Kroenke expressed his full confidence that the Spanish manager will commit to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

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With Arteta entering the final year of his current contract, the Arsenal board is moving swiftly to reward him for transforming the team into title winners.

The drive for a new contract follows a historic season in which Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League trophy in 22 years.

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Kroenke speaks on Arteta’s contract

Speaking to NBC Sports, Kroenke left no doubt about the club's intentions. "Keeping Mikel around is an utmost priority, and the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he’s enjoying the project," he stated.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke || imago

"He is enjoying being here, and from his time as a player all the way up until now, he’s an Arsenal man through and through."

The team is also on the brink of a potential double, with a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

Kroenke was full of praise for the manager and his squad as they chase further glory. "If there is a singular person you can trace this all back to, I’m going to give 100 per cent credit to Mikel, his staff, and the players," he explained.