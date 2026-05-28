Arsenal owner makes Mikel Arteta's contract utmost priority
Following a stellar season that saw the Gunners clinch the Premier League title, Kroenke expressed his full confidence that the Spanish manager will commit to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.
With Arteta entering the final year of his current contract, the Arsenal board is moving swiftly to reward him for transforming the team into title winners.
The drive for a new contract follows a historic season in which Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League trophy in 22 years.
Kroenke speaks on Arteta’s contract
Speaking to NBC Sports, Kroenke left no doubt about the club's intentions. "Keeping Mikel around is an utmost priority, and the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he’s enjoying the project," he stated.
"He is enjoying being here, and from his time as a player all the way up until now, he’s an Arsenal man through and through."
The team is also on the brink of a potential double, with a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.
Kroenke was full of praise for the manager and his squad as they chase further glory. "If there is a singular person you can trace this all back to, I’m going to give 100 per cent credit to Mikel, his staff, and the players," he explained.
"As much as Mikel is putting together our tactics, the players have got to go play the games; they’ve got to go and win for you."