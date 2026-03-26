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Revealed: Kim Kardashian will NOT debut at Japanese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton dating buzz explodes
As the Japanese Grand Prix weekend ramps up at Suzuka, the rumour mill has been in overdrive.
After weeks of flirty Tokyo sightings and family getaways, would Kim Kardashian finally make her hotly anticipated debut as an F1 WAG in Lewis Hamilton’s paddock?
It looked like the stars were aligning. But fresh tracking data suggests otherwise, and it appears the much-talked-about debut may not be happening this weekend after all.
What's the gossip?
Flight trackers on social media have confirmed that Kim’s $150 million private jet, the sleek Gulfstream G650ER registered as N1980K (owned by her Noel Air LLC and often called “Kim Air”), is already on the move.
Real-time ADS-B maps show the aircraft at low altitude near Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, cruising at 119 kt with a squawk of 6130 and altitude around 100 ft, clear signs it has departed the Japanese capital just as practice sessions get underway.
The timing couldn’t be more telling. Only days ago, fans were obsessing over photos and videos of the pair walking arm in arm on the streets of Tokyo.
In a more recent footage, the pair was seen enjoying an intimate dinner in Tokyo’s glittering Ginza district.
Hamilton, 41, was spotted in his signature green-and-black checkered bucket hat and fur-trimmed jacket, chin resting on his tattooed hand, while Kim, 45, sat next to him with her hair in a sleek high bun, the pair sharing a candlelit table complete with silver cloche and red cup.
Those images followed earlier street sightings in Harajuku and Omotesando, where they were seen strolling arm-in-arm alongside Kim’s sister Khloé and a low-key entourage.
A source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE exclusively that the entire Tokyo trip was a relaxed family affair, with Hamilton spending quality time bonding with Kim’s three youngest children: Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6.
However, neither Kim nor Lewis has officially confirmed a romance, simply letting insiders describe them as “spending more time together and seeing where things go.”
Now fourth in the 2026 Drivers’ Championship after strong results in Australia and China, The Ferrari driver is fully locked in for Suzuka practice and race weekend.
Kim’s jet heading out, however, means the paddock debut everyone was waiting for is off the table, at least for now.